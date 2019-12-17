The Berkeley Wire: 12.17.19

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Bay Area Air District settles whistleblower lawsuit over destruction of documents (KQED)
- Randal Brandt on UC Berkeley's legendary detective fiction collectoion (Crime Reads)
- After Parkland shooting, student fights for mental health resources in schools (UC Berkeley)
- These Berkeley PhD students and the co-founder of buzzy $6.2 billion Databricks are tackling the next really hard problem for big data programmers (Business Insider)
- LGBTQ Agenda: Berkeley disputes less-than-perfect LGBT equality score (Bay Area Reporter)
- Kittens adopted from Berkeley shelter will be delivered Christmas Eve by volunteers (Kron 4)