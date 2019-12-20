The Berkeley Wire: 12.20.19

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- The story of Berkeley roundabout’s bear cubs becomes Hanukkah children’s book (J-Weekly)
- Chancellor confronts challenges in campus space, diversity (UC Berkeley)
- Client had described Berkeley navigation center as 'dangerous and deplorable' (KPIX5)
- New Year’s greetings from Chancellor Carol Christ (UC Berkeley)
- Behind the scenes with aspiring filmmaker, UC Berkeley Library Work+Learn student (UC Berkeley Library News)