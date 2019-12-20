Where to eat and drink on New Year’s Eve

Hoping to treat yourself to one last meal before saying goodbye to 2019? There’s still time to book a table and we have plenty of suggestions for places to end your year on a good note.

Several restaurants in Berkeley and Oakland are offering special New Year’s Eve menus and prix-fixe meals to ensure you don’t enter 2020 with an empty stomach. Additionally, some restaurants include festivities like champagne toasts and live music for when the clock strikes 12! Be sure to make reservations ASAP.

Did we leave off your favorite place to dine on East Bay New Year’s Eve? Feel free to add it in the comments below.

Berkeley

CORSO Modern Italian trattoria Corso is offering a three-course prix fixe dinner this New Year’s Eve from 5-11 p.m. Guests can pick from five different main courses such as dungeness crab or butter-roasted chicken breast. For dessert, pick from panna cotta or flourless chocolate cake. The meal is $65 and reservations can be placed online. Corso, 1788 Shattuck Ave. (between Delaware and Francisco streets), Berkeley

HORNBLOWER NEW YEAR’S EVE DINNER CRUISES The Hornblower will be hosting three cruises through the day on Dec. 31, each will host a buffet, a premium cocktail bar, live music and unbeatable views of the bay. Tickets are $89-$268 and can be purchased online. Berkeley Marina South Gate, 200 Marina Blvd., left of the Doubletree Hotel, Berkeley

LALIME’S The California-Mediterranean restaurant will be serving a special prix-fixe dinner on New Year’s Eve. There will be two seatings, the first at 8 p.m. and the second at 9 p.m. The restaurant will be open until midnight. Reservations can be made by calling (510) 527-9838 or online. Lalime’s, 1329 Gilman St. (between Neilson and Tevlin streets), Berkeley

LA MARCHA Feast on Spanish cuisine at La Marcha this New Year’s Eve from 4 p.m.-midnight. The regular dinner will be offered that evening. Reservations can be placed online. La Marcha Tapas Bar, 2026 San Pablo Ave. (at University Avenue), Berkeley

REVIVAL BAR & KITCHEN The downtown Berkeley restaurant will be offering an a la carte menu on New Year’s Eve, featuring dishes like duck confit, oysters Rockefeller, bone marrow pizza and many offerings for vegans, too. To send off the decade, Revival will offer its 12 favorite cocktails of the last 10 years, along with a craft whiskey tasting flight and sparkling wine by the glass. Stick around for party favors and a midnight toast. Revival Bar & Kitchen, 2102 Shattuck Ave. (at Addison Street), Berkeley

RIVOLI Guests can dine on a $75 three-course prix fixe at Rivoli this New Year’s Eve from 5:30-9 p.m. Choices of main courses on the special New Year’s Eve menu include day boat scallops with saffron risotto, king salmon with polenta and filet mignon with mashers, long beans and black truffle. Optional bites such Kusshi oyster with Asian pear mignonette or steak tartare on rye toast with horseradish are available for an extra cost. Reservations can be placed online. Rivoli, 1539 Solano Ave. (near Neilson Street), Berkeley

TRIPLE ROCK BREWING Revelers looking to get-down, rather than sit down this New Year’s Eve should consider attending Prom at the Rock, Triple Rock Brewing’s ’90s-themed New Year’s Eve party featuring a live DJ, hosted bar, free appetizers and midnight champagne toast. 21+ only. The party starts at 8 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are $50, $90 for couples. Triple Rock Brewing, 1920 Shattuck Ave. (between Berkeley Way and Hearst Avenue), Berkeley

ZUT TAVERN Zut Tavern is open this New Year’s Eve from 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. A special New Year’s menu will be served all day. Reservations can be placed online. Zut Tavern, 1820 Fourth St. (near Delaware Street), Berkeley

Oakland

BARDO LOUNGE AND SUPPER CLUB Head to Bardo Lounge and Supper Club on New Year’s Eve to enjoy a special holiday prix fixe or dishes from its regular menu from 6-10:30 p.m. Signature wines, cocktails and other bubbly drinks will be served throughout the night. The lounge will have open seating with live R&B music by Alchemy starting at 10 p.m. Place reservations online. Bardo Lounge & Supper Club, 3343 Lakeshore Ave. (near Mandana Boulevard), Oakland

BEER BARON BAR & KITCHEN Beer Baron in Oakland is hosting a New Year’s Eve masquerade party from 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Don a mask and enjoy various hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, a live DJ, and a balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight. General admission is $40 and VIP tickets range from $65-225. Tickets can be purchased online. Beer Baron Bar & Kitchen, 5900 College Ave (at Chabot Road), Oakland

BENCHMARK OAKLAND End the year with a grand, four-course prix fixe featuring traditional Italian holiday dishes at Benchmark Oakland. Diners will choose options for each course, an appetizer, a pasta dish, a protein course, and dessert, with a complimentary glass of house amaro. Seatings are from 5-9 p.m. for $90 a person. Reservations can be placed online. Benchmark Oakland, 499 9th St. (at Washington Street), Oakland

CALAVERA Oakland’s Mexican kitchen and agave bar is open on New Year’s Eve and will be offering a special menu (items TBD) from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Reservations can be placed online. Calavera, 2337 Boadway (between 23rd and 24th), Oakland

CHOP BAR Diners at the Jack London Square restaurant will choose from two options for each course of the three-courses at this prix-fixe meal. The third-course options are a rack of lamb in a red wine reduction or a hearty cioppino stew featuring shrimp, mussels, chorizo, clams and Dungeness crab. $65 per person, $30 additional for wine pairings. Chop Bar, 190 Fourth St. (at Jackson Street), Oakland

COMMIS Send off 2019 with a decadent eight-course prix-fixe dinner at Oakland’s Michelin 2-starred restaurant. The NYE menu will include truffles and private reserve California white sturgeon caviar. $225 per person, with optional beverage pairings available. Last seating is at 9:30 p.m. Reservations can be placed online. Commis, 3859 Piedmont Ave. (between 40th Street and MacArthur Boulevard), Oakland

COPPER SPOON Copper Spoon is offering a special New Year’s Eve dinner menu this year from 5:30-10 p.m. Guests can choose from ordering dishes like half a Dungeness crab, hanger steak and a vegan cashew risotto. Copper Spoon’s Golden State Lounge will host a party from 10 p.m.-midnight with a live DJ. Place reservations online. Copper Spoon, 4031 Broadway (at 40th), Oakland

FARMHOUSE THAI KITCHEN This stylish Jack London Square restaurant invites revelers to spend “One Night in Thailand” before the end of 2019. Diners will enjoy a five-course pre-fixe menu, featuring an appetizer, salad, soup, entree and dessert for $99. Lobster can be added on for an extra $35! Note, prices exclude the cost of beverages, tax and gratuity. Buy tickets online. Farmhouse Thai Kitchen, 336 Water St., Oakland

HOMESTEAD Indulge in a New Year’s dinner at Homestead this year and choose from two seatings that both have prix-fixe tasting menus with choices for each course. The first seating is a $115 four-course prix fixe from 5-6:15 p.m. and the second seating is a $140 five-course prix from 6:30-11 p.m. Guests that stay until midnight will receive a complimentary sparkling wine toast. Place reservations online or in-person. Homestead, 4029 Piedmont Ave. (between 40th and 41st streets), Oakland

HOPSCOTCH The Japanese-influenced diner Hopscotch invites guests to with a five-course dinner on New Year’s Eve. The special meal is $85 and includes a Japanese Osechi plate for luck, various options for each course, and wine and cocktail pairings. Hopscotch will also be open for brunch on New Year’s Day from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Reservations for both can be placed online. Hopscotch, 1915 San Pablo (between William and 19th), Oakland

THE KEBABERY Join the Kebabery for a New Year’s Eve crab feast that features an aperitif cocktail, half of a grilled Dungeness crab served with grilled escarole, french fries, flatbread, pickled chile mayonnaise and crab broth, and dessert. Tickets are $50 and are available for purchase online. The Kebabery, 4201 Market St. (at 42nd Street), Oakland

THE KON-TIKI This downtown Oakland tiki bar will be celebrating the end of the year with a special crab dinner, served from 5-10 p.m. Chef Manny Bonilla will serve up a plate featuring Dungeness crab pad gra pow (an ode to his Hawker Fare days), crab fat rice and charred chicories, toasted Hawaiian roll and a panna cotta dessert. The plate will cost $38 (half-crab); $50 (whole crab). The regular Kon-Tiki menu will also be available. The Kon-Tiki, 347 14th St. (at Webster Street), Oakland

PERLE WINE BAR Perle Wine Bar will be offering a special prix-fixe New Year’s Eve dinner from 5-9 p.m. The dinner features choices for each course, including Oyster Suprême (topped with uni and smoked trout caviar), smoked salmon carpaccio, and black truffle mushroom fricassee. A classic crème brulee ends the meal. The dinner is $95 and reservations can be placed online. Perle Wine Bar, 2058 Mountain Blvd. (near LaSalle), Oakland

RAMEN SHOP Celebrate the end of the year at Ramen Shop, where they’ll be serving a prix-fixe menu featuring dishes like crab shio tonkotsu ramen and Nantucket bay scallop sashimi. First seatings are from 6:30-7 p.m. for $120 per person; second seatings are from 8:30-9 p.m. for $135 per person. Both seating tickets include unlimited sparkling wine or a NYE cocktail. Tickets can be purchased online. Ramen Shop, 5812 College Ave. (near Birch Court), Oakland

TRIBUNE TAVERN Chris Pastena’s newly opened downtown Restaurant will serve a special a la carte menu and celebratory cocktails all night. Seatings are available from 5-11 p.m. Call (510) 607-8187 for reservations. Tribune Tavern, 401 13th St. (at Franklin Street), Oakland