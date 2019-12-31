Berkeley police arrest felon suspected of firing multiple shots on Durant and Telegraph Avenues

Berkeley police have arrested a man with suspected gang ties in connection with a shooting in the 2400 block of Durant Avenue near Telegraph on Dec. 26.

Police arrested Rashad Glenn Albert, 26, of Berkeley, on Dec. 29 after he caused a disturbance at the Sacramento Market at 2874 Sacramento St. He had been threatening to shoot the employees, according to a police press statement. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged Albert today with assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an inhabited vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as several criminal enhancements, according to the police statement. He used a semi-automatic weapon on Dec. 26, according to court records.

Albert is also known as Albert G. Glenn, according to police.

Albert has been convicted of three earlier felonies, including carrying a concealed weapon inside a car; being a narcotic addict in possession of a firearm, and evading arrest, according to a complaint filed by the DA’s office. At the time of his Dec. 29 arrest, Albert was on probation for being a felon in possession of a gun.

The first incident happened Thursday on Durant Avenue around 7:29 pm. Officers responded to the area after receiving reports of multiple shots being fired. Police officers found several bullet holes in the storefront of Bear Basic at 2350 Telegraph Ave. They also found several spent bullet casings on the sidewalk in front of Yogurt Park at 2433 Durant Ave, according to a probable cause declaration written by Officer Andres Bejarano. Several witnesses told police that a number of bystanders were “nearly struck by the gunfire,” according to the report.

Police interviewed witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage to identify Glenn as the alleged shooter. A warrant for Albert’s arrest was issued.

“During the investigation, detectives learned that the shooting appeared to have occurred during a dispute involving several people,” according to police.

Bejarano said in the probable cause declaration that Albert is a “known gang member” who is associated with the Cambell Village Gangsters (CVG), 5 Finga Mafia and the L Gang of South Berkeley. Berjarano said he figured out that Albert was a member of those gangs by perusing social media feeds and YouTube and by talking to investigators in the Oakland Police Department Homicide Squad, he said.

Glenn, a former Berkeley High football player, was shot in the midsection and seriously injured during a gang-related shooting in San Pablo Park on Aug.18, 2018. (Police did not identify him until today). According to police, Albert was sitting with some friends near a play area in the park around 5 p.m. when a white Chevy Impala drove by. Someone in the car fired multiple shots, which injured Albert and two bystanders.

Police later said those in the car were members of the North Side Oakland (NSO) gang.

In April, police arrested a 32-year-old Vallejo man, Kevin Gilmore Greene Jr., in connection with the drive-by shooting. Greene, who police have said is a member of the 5 Finga Mafia, allegedly chased after the Impala firing at it multiple times and striking a house in the 1200 block of Russell just south of the park. Greene was an associate of Albert’s, according to police.

The gunbattle broke out because the two groups have been “in a feud,” according to police, and San Pablo Park “is a known location where South Berkeley gang members loiter and claim.”

Albert is being held in Santa Rita County Jail on $1 million bail. He has a hearing before on judge on Jan. 3, according to court records.