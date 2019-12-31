We wish all our community a happy, healthy 2020 and thank you for your support

We can’t believe it’s been 10 years since we launched Berkeleyside. Frances Dinkelspiel, Tracey Taylor and Lance Knobel cooked up stories and mapped out a trajectory for a local news business around Tracey and Lance’s dining room table for two years before we graduated to a real office, one that’s now home to four additional wonderful staffers.

Our team — Emilie Raguso, Natalie Orenstein, Sarah Han and Colleen Leary, along with longtime collaborator Doug Ng — goes above and beyond every day delivering reliable, timely news and useful information for and about our community. Every time we hear of another local newspaper casualty — most recently the closure just this week of the 161-year-old Martinez News-Gazette — we think about how fortunate we are to still be here, surviving against the odds.

If you value our journalism and want to see more in 2020, please chip in to become a Berkeleyside member.

Much of that is down to you — readers who help us do our jobs, sending us tips, being our eyes and ears on the streets, providing insights, feedback and encouragement, and supporting us financially. In fact, 2,800 Berkeleyside readers are now Berkeleyside members, and, together, their contributions, big and small, represented a third of our annual revenue in 2019. We plan to continue growing our membership base in the belief that our best shot at long-term sustainability is through the support of our community. We also, as you may have heard, have exciting plans for 2020.

So thank you. We absolutely could not do this without you.

We wish all of you good health and happiness in 2020. And long live local news!