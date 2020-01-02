The Berkeley Wire: 01.02.20

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- The story of Berkeley roundabout’s bear cubs becomes Hanukkah children’s book (J Weekly)
- Suspect charged in post-Christmas shooting south of UC Berkeley campus (East Bay Times)
- How Ursula LeGuin fooled the poet Robert Hass (New York Times)
- Berkeley, a Look Back: ‘Aeroplanes’ a big deal in January 1920 (East Bay Times)
- Berkeley begins imposing 25-cent fee on single-use cups (NBC Bay Area)
- In brief: Berkeley officials urge vaccinations, flu on rise (East Bay Times)
- Berkeley midcentury designed by Robert Lee asks $1.4M (Curbed SF)
- Berkeley's swankiest places to rent right now (Mercury News)
- Student sells Quokka, a ‘jitterless’ coffee created by Berkeley students, at Cal Poly (Mustang News)