The Berkeley Wire: 01.22.20

- Greeting card retailer Papyrus closing all stores (Chicago Tribune)
- Developer proposes 8-story complex on Bancroft across from Cal (Daily Cal)
- Microsoft opens office in Berkeley (San Francisco Chronicle)
- UC and 8K workers reach agreement on wages, outsourcing (Sacramento Bee)
- Berkeley greenlights BART housing in principle, but the devil Is in the details. (East Bay Express)
- Berkeley's turn for meal deals (Diablo)
- Bill's Men's Shop to close after nearly 60 years (Daily Cal)
- Subversive ceramics: Ron Nagle at BAMPFA (Bay Area Reporter)