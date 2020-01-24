Berkeley man missing for 20 days was ‘mystery’ patient at Alta Bates hospital

David Boutelle, a 66-year-old Berkeley man who has been missing since Jan. 4, was identified Friday as a mystery patient who has been in Alta Bates Summit Medical Center since Jan. 7.

A hospital social worker who had been trying to locate the patient’s family saw the Jan. 21 article on Berkeleyside about his disappearance, which prompted her to call Boutelle’s nephew, Joey Boutelle, according to Joey’s wife, Irau Brooks. The social worker had “an inkling” that her unidentified patient might be Joey Boutelle’s uncle.

Joey Boutelle and Brooks went by Alta Bates on Thursday night but, for privacy and other reasons, were not allowed to see the patient. The social worker called the family back Friday and Joey Boutelle went into the patient’s hospital room around noon. As soon as he walked in, Boutelle gave his nephew a smile.

“I recognized him right away,” said Boutelle.

Berkeley detectives had called Alta Bates during their investigation to see if Boutelle was there, but there was no patient by that name. Boutelle had told hospital officials he was called “David Robert,” which are his first and middle names.

“He managed to tell them just two names,” said Brooks.

The family is relieved to have found Boutelle, who inexplicably wandered away from his home Jan. 4. He and his brother, Jimmy, who lives in the same apartment complex on Durant Avenue, were getting ready to go to the grocery store. Jimmy ran up to his apartment to get something, and when he came back downstairs David was gone.

In the previous few months, Boutelle, an apartment manager, had been increasingly forgetful and confused. He has stopped driving his new Toyota RAV4 because he got lost too easily, said Lynette Boutelle, a relative who has been leading the social media campaign to find her former uncle-in-law.

Doctors at Alta Bates diagnosed Boutelle with a brain infection, which may explain his disorientation, said Joey Boutelle. He is being treated for the infection now.

“I am relieved,” said Joey Boutelle, who has been handing flyers out around Berkeley for the past 10 days. He has visited homeless encampments and gone any place a tip led him.

“We are absolutely thrilled,” said Brooks on a telephone call with Berkeleyside. Boutelle’s brother, who was with her in a car, yelled out an affirmation.

The family is grateful to know Boutelle is safe and that he only spent three days and nights on the street, she said. They still don’t know what happened on those three days.

After flyers were distributed and the Berkeleyside article was published, and the story was broadcast on local television stations, two women contacted Joey Boutelle to say they had seen his uncle. One woman said he had been sleeping in her bushes. They knew he was ill and called an ambulance, Joey Boutelle said.