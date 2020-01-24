The It List: Five things to do this weekend, Jan. 25-26

TILDEN FUNGAL FAIR Celebrate the fruits of winter and rainfall. View hundreds of local mushroom specimens, mingle with the mycological community and enjoy presentations by guest speakers at this two-day special event, on Saturday and Sunday, in Tilden Regional Park. Tilden Fungal Fair, Tilden Nature Area, 600 Cannon Dr., Saturday, Jan. 25 and Sunday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All ages welcome, and it’s free.

SONGS OF RESILIENCE Emma’s Revolution — Pat Humphries and Sandy O — join forces on Saturday with Rise Up Singing creator Annie Patterson to sing songs of resilience in a concert in the spirit of Pete Seeger. This year is the centennial of Seeger’s birth and many are taking that as an opportunity to rededicate themselves to peace and justice — issues Pete and Toshi Seeger spent their lives working on, and ones that feel particularly relevant now. Expect singalong favorites from the Seeger’s If I Had a Hammer songbook, as well as other songs that build resilience and hope and inspire working for justice. Order a copy of If I Had a Hammer with your ticket for pickup at the concert, or borrow or buy one on the evening. Sponsored by the BFUU Music Committee. Songs of Resilience, Saturday Jan. 25, 7:30-10 p.m., Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists, 1924 Cedar St., Berkeley. Tickets: $20, or at the door for a suggested donation of $25. No-one turned away for lack of funds. Wheelchair accessible.

ROYAL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA Under the direction of the inimitable Pinchas Zukerman, now in his eleventh season as the ensemble’s principal guest conductor, Britain’s Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is known for the polish and nuance of its performances. Zukerman leads the orchestra on Sunday in Berkeley in Beethoven’s regal Egmont Overture, Tchaikovsky’s dramatic and dynamic Fifth Symphony and Mozart’s Turkish violin concerto No. 5. Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Sunday Jan. 26, 3 p.m., Zellerbach Hall, UC Berkeley campus.

A BOX WITHOUT A BOTTOM The Marsh Berkeley has extended its run of A Box Without a Bottom – Soko-nashi Bako, the newest solo show by Japanese American magician David Hirata and you can catch the last performance, directed by Mark Kenward, on Sunday. Through monologue and magic, Hirata excavates the mysteries and stories of magician Namigoro Sumidagawa as he brings the story of Asian America to life. The play made headlines last year when Hirata changed its title and apologized for causing offense with the play’s original name. ‘A Box Without a Bottom,’ Sunday, Jan 26, 5 p.m.,The Marsh Berkeley, 2120 Allston Way, Tickets: $20-$35 sliding scale; $55 and $100 reserved.

A DAY AT THE MOVIES Two long-unseen films by Fritz Lang, a Frederico Fellini masterpiece, and a Romanian drama set on the eve of the downfall of the government of Nicolae Ceaușescu — these are the outstanding feature films you can see at the Pacific Film Archive on Saturday. Read our film critic John Seal’s take on the offerings, and then plan for a movie marathon – why not? First film, Fritz Lang’s Indian Epic, Part I: The Tiger of Eschnapur, screens at 1 p.m., BAMPFA, 2155 Center St., Berkeley.

