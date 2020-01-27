Man arrested after stabbing in men’s shelter dining room at Veterans building

A man police say stabbed another man in the abdomen Sunday morning after a fight in a homeless shelter dining room is now in custody at Berkeley Jail, authorities report.

Berkeley Police spokesman Officer Byron White said witnesses told police that two men “got into an argument that escalated to the suspect stabbing the victim,” a 53-year-old man just before 8:50 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building at 1931 Center St., near Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

White said police spotted the suspect, identified as 55-year-old Charles Bacon, in the 2200 block of Durant Avenue (near Fulton Street) and arrested him on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and probation violation. Bacon has no permanent address, police said.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

BPD also arrested Bacon in December 2018 when he reportedly threatened to stab someone with a knife, and in April 2019 when he reportedly robbed someone of their scooter. Bacon was placed on probation in August 2018 after being arrested that month on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Bacon remains in custody with a bail of $30,000 and is set for arraignment at Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse in Oakland.