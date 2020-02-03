Oakland man linked to spate of Bay Area bank robberies including 3 in Berkeley

Police have arrested an Oakland man on suspicion of three unarmed bank robberies in Berkeley in January and one in Pinole, authorities report.

Berkeley police arrested 59-year-old Bryan Keith Richardson in Oakland on Thursday, said BPD spokesman Officer Byron White.

Richardson “is also suspected of robbing several other banks throughout the Bay Area,” White said. He could not say more, he added, because those cases are being handled by other law enforcement agencies.

But Pinole PD wrote on Facebook that Richardson was responsible for a robbery at Mechanics Bank there.

“The subject approached a teller, presented a note and demanded money,” Pinole PD wrote. “The teller complied with the suspect’s demand and handed over cash.”

White said Richardson hit three banks in Berkeley in recent weeks: Jan. 14 at Mechanics Bank at 2301 Shattuck Ave. (at Bancroft Way); Jan. 22 at Mechanics Bank at 1801 Solano Ave. (at Colusa Avenue); and Jan. 27 at Wells Fargo at 1800 Solano Ave (also near Colusa).

White said the Alameda County district attorney’s office charged Richardson on Monday “with multiple counts of robbery as well as several criminal enhancements.”

Berkeleyside has requested further information and documents from the district attorney’s office.

According to federal court papers, Richardson also pleaded guilty in 2009 to eight counts of bank robbery. He was sentenced to 120 months in prison as a result.

According to jail records online, Richardson is being held on $100,000 bail. His next court appearance was not listed as of publication time.