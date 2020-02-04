Masked men take $7,000 in products from Berkeley Apple Store

Three men in masks burst into the Berkeley Apple Store over the weekend and stole $7,000 worth of products as customers and staff looked on, authorities and a community member report.

A reader who was in the shop when the incident happened Saturday night described it to Berkeleyside: “People in masks barged into the store. There was shouting and chaos and everyone rushed towards the back of the store. The staff in the back seemed calm and tried to reassure everyone” as the culprits grabbed things off the shelves. After a few minutes, the intruders left, he said.

Officer Byron White, spokesman for the Berkeley Police Department, said three people went into the Apple store at 1823 Fourth St. (near Hearst Avenue) just after 6:20 p.m. Saturday. The men wore masks, gloves and dark clothing. They took devices from the display area, put them in bags and ran out of the store, he said.

“When the security guard tried to block the suspects’ escape, the suspects pushed the guard out of the way,” White said.

Police have not determined whether the incident will be classified as a robbery or a theft, White said, as the report has not been completed.

Berkeleyside will share more information if it becomes available.