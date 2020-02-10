Remembering Noemi Levine, an inspiration to everyone who knew her

Noemi Levine, 62, of Berkeley, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center.

Noemi was born June 13, 1957 in San Francisco to Sidney and Zulema (Rosman) Levine. She was united in marriage to Jeffrey L. Grund on Sept. 24, 2010. She was a graduate of Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry, New York, and an alumna of Camp Kinderland, now in Tolland, Massachusetts. She had recently retired as a litigation support specialist for Farella Braun + Martel in San Francisco.

Noemi had an engaging personality and she was an inspiration to everyone who knew her. She was such an amazing presence everywhere she went. She was an avid reader and a Giants fan. She loved music and travel. She was active in mystery groups and very interested in politics. She was the treasurer of Left Coast Crime, a regular attendee and volunteer at the Hyde Street Pier Chantey Sing, a member of the Placer Street Quilters, and the organizer of a play reading group.

Noemi was predeceased by her father, Sidney Levine. She is survived by her husband, Jeff Grund; her mother, Zulema Seligsohn of Peekskill, NY; her sisters, Dodi Levine of Berkeley and Nina Levine-Apicella (Frank Apicella) of Peekskill, NY; her brothers Josh Levine (Leah Reisman) of Manhattan, NY and Matt Levine (Kimberly Seburn-Levine) of Clifton Park, NY; her nephews Nick Apicella (Firoza Rahman) and Jordan Levine; her cousins Henry (Jenny Badger) Sultan, Hazel (Britt) Peter, and Ric (Jeanne) Sultan, and their children and grandchildren; and her cats, Alley and Bob. She was loved by many people.

Contributions in Noemi’s memory can be made to Camp Kinderland, to The Nature Conservancy, or to the Friends Committee on National Legislation.

There will be a celebration of Noemi’s life at a later date.