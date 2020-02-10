The Berkeley Wire: 02.10.20

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Wheelchair ballers inspire novel for kids (San Francisco Chronicle)
- Hong Ling, who did research at UC Berkeley, dies of coronavirus in China (Washington Post)
- Heyday publisher interviews Robert Hass (SoundCloud)
- Crisis at Pacifica, which owns KPFA (LA Times)
- Pauline Kael's friends remember her feisty intelligence (San Francisco Chronicle)
- Community resource center for undocumented students opens at Cal (Daily Cal)