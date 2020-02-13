The Berkeley Wire: 02.13.20

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Berkeley student government votes down resolution condemning pro-Palestinian display (Haaretz)
- Made of honor: History major secures plaque for Spanish Civil War hero (UC Berkeley)
- Berkeley police arrest man on the suspicion of assault (Daily Californian)
- ‘A remarkable figure’: Former UC Berkeley music librarian Ann Basart dies at 88 (Daily Californian)
- Academic workers union rallies to demand increased affordable housing (Daily Californian)
- Graduate student housing on border of Emeryville, Oakland to be donated to UC Berkeley upon completion (Daily Californian)