Watch: Berkeley mayor announces ‘first in the state’ housing policy

On Thursday afternoon, Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín and housing advocates are announcing what they have described as a “first in the state housing policy” called the Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act. Watch a livestream of the press event now.

The new law, which is set to be “unveiled” Thursday, “would give renters the right of first refusal and right to purchase when apartment buildings and non-owner occupied single family homes are put on the market,” according to a statement from the mayor’s office. “The policy would help tenants stay housed and preserve existing affordable housing.”

Dominique Walker, one of three women who recently occupied a vacant, investor-owned home in Oakland as part of the Moms 4 Housing movement, will join the mayor during Thursday’s announcement, as will speakers from local tenants’ rights groups and affordable housing developers, including community land trusts.