Police investigate gunfire at Berkeley Marina

Berkeley police found evidence of gunfire Thursday night at the Berkeley Marina, authorities report.

It may be the first confirmed gunfire in the city in 2020. No victims were reported.

Officers were called to the marina just before 11 p.m. by security staff who heard what they believed to be gunfire, said Lt. Melanie Turner of the Berkeley Police Department.

When police arrived, they found shell casings, she said. A witness saw a group of men in hoodies leave the area in two vehicles, but officers were unable to locate the shooter.

The investigation is ongoing.

In 2019, Berkeley PD counted 28 incidents of confirmed gunfire. Three incidents left someone wounded. The University of California Police Department also had one shooting, at People’s Park, which was fatal.

Emilie Raguso is senior reporter at Berkeleyside.