The Berkeley Wire: 02.27.20

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- 14 best pizza places in Oakland, Berkeley and the East Bay (SFist)
- Marshall house in Berkeley’s Claremont Court woos to the tune of $3.99M (Curbed SF)
- UC Berkeley spring, summer programs in China suspended as coronavirus continues to spread (Kron4)
- Clorox, Coca-Cola among companies sued over plastic pollution by Berkeley group (CBS Bay Area)
- Seoul Hotdog, Berkeley’s first Korean-style hot dog restaurant, opens (Daily Californian)
- Shaping a story that sets Berkeley’s innovators apart from the rest (UC Berkeley)
- BAMPFA announces passing of former director Kevin Consey (BAMPFA)