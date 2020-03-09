The Berkeley Wire: 03.09.20

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- From the first black cheerleader at Cal to Mavericks CEO (CNBC)
- A day with Jennifer Doudna (C & N)
- Man murdered in his own backyard remains a mystery (KRON 4)
- City manager reverses decision to evict 'Here There' encampment (Daily Cal)
- Why I love living in the North Shattuck neighborhood (The Bold Italic)
- UC Berkeley's Ethnic Studies Department celebrates 50th anniversary (Daily Cal)
- BUSD to hold meeting on air quality at Berkeley Arts Magnet (BUSD)