What you need to know about coronavirus in Berkeley right now

March 9: BERKELEY SCHOOLS REMAIN OPEN Berkeley’s public K-12 campuses are still open. “As of right now, we are continuing to follow guidance from City of Berkeley Health, which aligns with [the Alameda County Public Health Department]. We have not canceled events and have no plan to close any school at this time,” says BUSD spokeswoman Trish McDermott in an email to Berkeleyside. BUSD officials will discuss coronavirus at their March 11 School Board meeting too. (Unless they, like some of their City Council counterparts, decide to phone in to the gathering.)

UC Berkeley Extension has suspended most classes and lectures are being offered through “alternative modalities.”

Downtown Berkeley’s California Jazz Conservatory has suspended its programs through March 30.

UC BERKELEY CANCELS CLASSES UC Berkeley suspends most in-person classes, “offering ALL lecture courses (including discussion sections) and seminar instruction and assessment through alternative modalities,” campus officials tell faculty in an urgent email sent just after noon. A town hall event about the disease planned for later this month is canceled.

March 6: TWITTER TOWN HALL The city holds its first ever Twitter town hall answering questions on the coronavirus.

March 5: PRIVATE SCHOOL CLOSES Private elementary school Black Pine Circle closes citing an “abundance of caution” after a school family that had traveled internationally was potentially exposed to COVID-19.

March 4: EXTRA PRECAUTIONS FOR SENIORS Senior residences in Berkeley are taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

March 3: FIRST CORONAVIRUS CASE IN BERKELEY Berkeley reports first coronavirus patient. A patient in Berkeley who had visited Italy has tested positive for COVID-19, a new coronavirus, authorities report.

Berkeleyside’s Natalie Orenstein and Emilie Raguso and freelancer Kate Rauch contributed to this story.