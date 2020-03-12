Man charged with attempted murder after unprovoked stabbing of man walking dog

The man police say stabbed a 74-year-old Berkeley resident out to walk his dog on Sunday night has been charged with attempted murder and other felonies, according to court papers.

The 74-year-old man was walking his dog, a Jack Russell terrier mix named Diamond, when a stranger attacked him and stabbed him in the abdomen, on the chest and on his back “after an unprovoked altercation,” police said. The attack — which was caught on surveillance video — took place in the 1300 block of University Avenue, near Acton Street, at about 8:30 p.m.

Police identified the arrested man as 52-year-old Ogun Jumoke and said he has no permanent address. Jumoke is also listed as John Hardin in court papers.

Police wrote in court documents that a neighbor who heard the attack ran outside to help the victim: “The neighbor tackled Hardin to the ground, and they started wrestling,” according to court papers. Jumoke then bit the neighbor’s bicep, according to police, leaving a deep wound that bled. The neighbor let go of Jumoke, who ran off on West Street, police said.

Police searched the area and arrested Jumoke about a mile away at Delaware and Eighth streets. He had bloodstains on his hands and clothing, police wrote.

Firefighters rushed the 74-year-old man to Highland Hospital, where he was placed in the ICU in unstable condition, according to court papers. He has since been released from the hospital, police said Thursday. The man’s dog was not injured during the attack.

On Wednesday, the Alameda County district attorney’s office charged Jumoke with three felonies related to two victims: attempted murder, criminal threats and assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury. The attempted murder charge includes a special allegation, which could result in stiffer penalties, because the man who was walking his dog is considered elderly under the state penal code.

Jumoke has just one conviction listed in court papers, for a robbery in Florida in 1995. Charging papers say the new case would be Jumoke’s second strike if he is convicted.

Subscribe to the Daily Briefing Don't miss a story. Get Berkeleyside headlines delivered to your inbox. Don't miss a story. Get Berkeleyside headlines delivered to your inbox.

Jumoke is being held without bail, according to court records online. His next court date was not listed as of publication time.

Emilie Raguso is senior reporter at Berkeleyside.