Police investigate possible gunfire on Berkeley Way

Authorities asked the community to avoid a residential block in North Berkeley early Thursday morning, according to a Nixle alert from the Berkeley Police Department.

BPD sent the alert just after 2:20 a.m. but did not provide much detail.

The alert said there was “police activity” in the 1300 block of Berkeley Way,” and that people should “avoid this area.” There was no further information.

Shortly before 1 a.m., according to audio recordings of police radio traffic reviewed by Berkeleyside, multiple callers told 911 about the sound of gunfire. Callers reported hearing five to seven gunshots, according to the radio traffic.

Police zeroed in on an apartment in the 1300 block of Berkeley Way, west of Acton Street, where the sounds may have originated, according to the recordings.

Police said someone initially opened the door when officers arrived, then went back inside, according to the radio traffic.

“They’re refusing to acknowledge us or open the door after they retreated back in the house,” an officer reported over the radio.

Police are now monitoring the situation, which was still underway as of about 3 a.m.

Berkeleyside has asked Berkeley PD for confirmation and further information and will update this story when it is provided.

BPD has handled at least one confirmed gunfire call in 2020. No injuries were reported in that incident, which took place at the Berkeley Marina in February.

In 2019, Berkeley PD counted 28 incidents of confirmed gunfire. Three of them left someone wounded.

The University of California Police Department also had one shooting in 2019, at People’s Park, which was fatal.

Emilie Raguso is senior reporter at Berkeleyside.