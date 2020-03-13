Head groundskeeper of Tilden Golf Course arrested in child porn case

The Berkeley man who oversees maintenance at the Tilden Golf Course was arrested there this week in connection with a child pornography investigation, authorities report.

Kevin Shipley, 46, was arrested shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday at 10 Golf Course Drive on suspicion of possessing child pornography, according to the Berkeley Police Department.

According to BPD, Internet Crimes Against Children and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children got a “cyber tip about an online account that may possibly have child pornography. Further investigation into the online account revealed the accounts owner as well as pornographic images and videos of children.” Police identified the account owner as Shipley.

Many experts say it is more accurate to describe this material as child sex abuse images rather than pornography so as not to normalize it.

Police recovered multiple electronic devices during Wednesday’s arrest and investigation, said Officer Byron White, BPD spokesman, in response to a Berkeleyside inquiry. BPD identified Shipley as the head of the golf course groundskeepers.

BPD said the Contra Costa County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted in the investigation into the child sex abuse images.

The golf course general manager told Berkeleyside on Friday morning that its legal department would have to handle any questions about the case, including whether Shipley is still employed at the golf course and how long he has worked there. As of publication time, no response had been provided.

According to Alameda County court records online, Shipley was still in custody as of Friday when he was scheduled to be arraigned. His bail was listed as $20,000 as of publication time, but his next court date was not listed.

Emilie Raguso is senior reporter at Berkeleyside.