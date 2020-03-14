COVID-19 by the numbers; plus key resources to help you stay informed

A snapshot of some key COVID-19 statistics in Berkeley and beyond as of Saturday, March 14. These numbers are likely to change often. Please review linked resources for the latest data.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Berkeley: 3

Confirmed cases on the UC Berkeley campus: 0

Test-confirmed “community spread” cases in Berkeley: 0

How many COVID-19 tests have been done in Berkeley? Unknown*

Confirmed cases in Alameda County: 7

Community spread cases in Alameda County: 2

How big is too big for gatherings most people in Berkeley should avoid? 250 people

What if you’re 60+ or have a chronic illness? 10 people

Age at which health risks increase dramatically: 80

How far away do you need to be for social distancing: 6 feet

Outreach kits with hand sanitizer Berkeley has given out: 836

Public hand-washing stations deployed around Berkeley: 28

Confirmed cases in California: 319

Deaths in California: 5

Confirmed cases in the U.S.: 2,572 in 49 states

Deaths in the U.S.: 51

Cases confirmed globally: 155,000

Death total: 5,800

People known to have recovered: 73,000

How many airlines have canceled flights? At least 15

How many states have seen school closures? 16, as well as Washington, D.C.

How much has the Dow dropped since its Feb. 12 high? 28%

* The city of Berkeley said it does not know how many people in town have been tested for COVID-19 because those tests are done through clinicians. The city told Berkeleyside on Saturday that it only hears about positive cases and other “specific cases that are brought to our attention.” UC Berkeley said it could not share any information about testing: “Out of concern for student privacy, we generally are not getting into details about whether individuals have been tested or have been quarantined but we will, of course, inform the campus community when and if we have a confirmed case.”

Emilie Raguso is senior reporter at Berkeleyside.