UC Berkeley student has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19

Word spread through the UC Berkeley campus community on Saturday that a graduate student who attended at least one campus event last week has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to an email from Neil Fligstein, a professor in Cal’s sociology department, a student there came back positive after a test Friday. A recipient shared the email with Berkeleyside, which has asked UC Berkeley for confirmation of the report. Janet Gilmore, senior director of strategic communications for Cal, said by email that she “will be in touch as soon as I can.” She did not deny the report.

The student felt sick earlier in the week but was feeling better Saturday, Fligstein wrote, adding, “hopefully they got the version of it where it is like a flu.”

Fligstein wrote that the graduate student — whom he said he had agreed to keep anonymous due to privacy concerns — had a sore throat and felt feverish for a couple of days, then got tested. The positive test came in Saturday.

The student had gone to a graduate student meeting held Wednesday, he wrote. The meeting, which took place from 5-7 p.m., related to cost of living issues. The student and department staff are in touch with public health officials, according to the email, as well as university leaders.

Fligstein’s email went out Saturday at about 2:15 p.m. to faculty, staff and students in the sociology department, according to a copy that was sent to Berkeleyside.

As of earlier Saturday, the city of Berkeley said it had three confirmed COVID-19 cases: one in early March and two from the Grand Princess.

Berkeleyside will update this story when more information is available.

Subscribe to the Daily Briefing Don't miss a story. Get Berkeleyside headlines delivered to your inbox. Don't miss a story. Get Berkeleyside headlines delivered to your inbox.

Emilie Raguso is senior reporter at Berkeleyside.