East Bay restaurants that have closed due to coronavirus concerns

On Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom called for — but did not mandate — the shutdown of bars, nightclubs, brewpubs and wineries to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. While the governor did not include restaurants on this list, he did specify that establishments should cut occupancy by 50% to keep with recommended social distancing measures of 6 feet, and that restaurants should “focus on takeout for those isolating.”

See complete COVID-19 coverage on Berkeleyside

As recommendations from federal and local officials become more stringent by the day, and as more people work from home and stock up on groceries to avoid going out, food businesses are finding themselves making the difficult decision — whether it be financial or out of a sense of moral obligation — to close their doors, with the hopes of reopening when the outbreak has been contained.

Nosh is keeping a running list of coronavirus-related closures of East Bay restaurants. We encourage diners to support local food makers and businesses that are still open by ordering directly from the restaurant or by purchasing gift certificates to use on a future visit. And, if you know of a closure we missed, email us at nosh@berkeleyside.com or share it in the comments below.

Berkeley

LOS CILANTROS (3105 Shattuck Ave.) Closed March 15 until further notice

COMAL (2020 Shattuck Ave.) Closed March 15 until further notice

GREAT CHINA (2190 Bancroft Way) Open for takeout and delivery only

RIVA CUCINA (800 Heinz Ave.) Closed March 15 until further notice

SAUL’S RESTAURANT AND DELICATESSEN (1475 Shattuck Ave.) Open for takeout and curbside pick-up only

Subscribe to the Daily Briefing Don't miss a story. Get Berkeleyside headlines delivered to your inbox. Don't miss a story. Get Berkeleyside headlines delivered to your inbox.

SECRET SCOOP (1922 Martin Luther King Jr. Way) Closed March 14 until further notice

Oakland

ARTHUR MAC TAP & SNACK (4006 Martin Luther King Jr. Way) Open for takeout and delivery only

BENCHMARK OAKLAND (499 Ninth St.) Closed March 17 until further notice

BUFFET FORTUNA (800 Broadway) Closed until further notice

LIBA FALAFEL (380 17th St.) Closed March 14 until further notice

MOCKINGBIRD (416 13th St.) Closed March 14 until further notice

MONSTER PHO (3905 Broadway) Open for takeout and delivery only

NICK’S PIZZA (6211 Shattuck Ave.) Closed March 14 until further notice

PEONY SEAFOOD RESTAURANT (388 Ninth St.) Closed March 9 until March 30 or until further notice

R’NOODLES (930 Webster St.) Closed March 10 through March 15 (slated to reopen March 16)

ZELLA’S KITCHEN (499 14th St., Suite 117) Closed through March 27 or until further notice

Beyond

MONSTER PHO (3900 Adeline St., Emeryville) Open for takeout and delivery only

PAPPO RESTAURANT (2320 Central Ave., Alameda) Closed March 15-24 or until further notice

WALNUT CREEK FARMERS MARKET Closed indefinitely

Sarah Han is Nosh editor at Berkeleyside.