Opinion: It could be your grandmother: How you can help older adults navigate the pandemic

Check in with them and offer to pick up groceries and medicines. Call to say hello. Teach them how to use the internet to communicate with their doctor.

It’s not a pretty picture— older people you know, used to going out, playing bridge, helping youngsters learn to read, attending concerts— suddenly sitting alone in a bedroom or kitchen, wondering if their food will last, filled with questions, with no one nearby to answer, lacking the computer skills to find vital information, maybe running out of medication, unable to reach their health provider and perhaps suspecting they might have COVID-19,

Health experts recommend that during this pandemic, adults over 65 years old use “social distancing”— staying away from groups of more than 10 people and six feet away from anyone— to avoid contracting the disease. On Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom put it more strongly. He indicated (but did not order) that all people over 65 self-isolate at home. If seniors follow that advice—and they should— that isolation could be hurtful to many who live alone. Research has shown that over time it could sicken or even kill them.

The U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration cautions that loneliness can be as damaging to health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. According to a recent article in the New York Times, feelings of isolation and loneliness can increase the likelihood of depression, high blood pressure, and death from heart disease. They can also affect the immune system’s ability to fight infection — a fact that’s especially relevant during a pandemic.

Fortunately, there are things we can do to help. Ashby Village has been serving the East Bay for ten years. Organizations like ours —hundreds of “Villages” across the country – are uniquely positioned to step up during these extraordinary times. You can’t, of course, build a community the day before you find out you need one. Fortunately, these close-knit networks of elders, who remain in the neighborhoods they know and love, backed up by carefully trained volunteers, have taken years to build a sturdy virtual community—not a “where we live” but “how we live”—strongly prepared for when a crisis hits.

Villages like Ashby Village were established to help older adults remain in their homes and thrive. Our volunteers go through extensive training, to provide transportation to medical appointments and grocery shopping, help with light housework and repairs, offer elders technology support, read aloud and sometimes, most important of all, provide companionship and social interaction.

During the pandemic, meeting those needs will be challenging and we are working to be sure that every one of our members feels they have a place to turn for solace and support while protecting their health and the health of volunteers.

Here are some things all of us can consider doing to help: