A new reality: What does ‘shelter in place’ look like in Berkeley?

Berkeleyside contributing photographer Pete Rosos ventured out in Berkeley on Tuesday, the day after the Bay Area shelter-in-place order came down, to document what a city on lockdown looks like. The provision of news, like the provision of food, is classified as an essential service while the order in in effect, so Rosos was within his rights to be out and about. But, of course, he practiced social distancing as he came upon empty streets and shuttered “non-essential” businesses, as well as people working and volunteering to help the community in these difficult times.