Berkeleyside puts opinion pieces on hiatus during coronavirus outbreak

We need to devote our limited resources to covering the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on our community.

Berkeleyside has made the decision to put our Opinion page on hiatus during the coronavirus outbreak.

This is principally due to a capacity issue. Op-eds, which we publish for no charge, require significant editing time. We want to devote our limited reporting and editing resources to covering the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on our community, so we will not be accepting submissions of opinion pieces, or publishing them, from today. (We do, however, reserve the right to make exceptions.)

We are in uncharted territory with the pandemic and believe our responsibility is to focus on the provision of timely, reliable news and information.

We will re-instate them as soon as we can and thank you for your understanding.