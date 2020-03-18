East Bay restaurants offering curbside, no-contact pick-up or in-house delivery

As of Tuesday, Bay Area restaurants have been ordered to halt dine-in service, and if possible, offer takeout or delivery during the shelter-in-place order. There’s no doubt the industry is taking a huge hit; many food and drink businesses will not be able to survive in the coming days. It’s both heartening and heartbreaking to see so many in the food industry fighting to stay alive. For those who are able, Nosh encourages locals to order from their favorite spots (and try new ones) as much as possible during this time as a way to support businesses weather the storm of COVID-19.

Unfortunately, Nosh doesn’t have the staff or bandwidth to list every single East Bay eatery and bottle shop currently providing takeout or delivery, but we can try our hardest to list all the local spots going the extra mile to offer curbside (or other no-contact) pick-up to maximize safety for customers and staff, or in-house delivery, which allows establishments to forgo the 25-30% commissions required by third-party delivery services. (Of course, ordering regular takeout, or delivery from Caviar, DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates and other delivery services is fine, too. And, don’t forget, you can support through purchasing gift certificates, too.)

This list will likely change as the days — hours? minutes? — go by. We recommend confirming hours and availability with the restaurants before ordering. And don’t forget to tip as well as you can!

Berkeley

AUGIE’S MONTREAL DELI (875 Potter St.; 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday through Sunday) Curbside pick-up

BOICHIK BAGELS (3170 College Ave.; 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday) Takeout station at doorway; no cash

THE BUTCHER’S SON (1954 University Ave.; 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday, Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday) Order online for touchless takeout

CREEKWOOD RESTAURANT (3121 Sacramento St., noon-8 p.m., Monday through Sunday) Call (510) 647-8210 to request no-contact pick-up

CORSO (1788 Shattuck Ave.; 5-8 p.m., daily) Curbside pick-up and delivery within 3 mile radius

DONATO & CO. (2635 Ashby Ave.; noon-7 p.m., daily) No-contact pick-up in the front of the restaurant. Call (510) 838-1131 to order

DONKEY & GOAT WINERY (1340 Fifth St.; 9 a.m.-6 p.m., daily) Order wine takeout online; call (510) 868-9174 when outside for curbside pickup

FUNKY ELEPHANT (1313 Ninth St.; noon-3 p.m.; 5-8:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday; noon-8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday) Order online or call (510) 356-4855 to order for at-the-door pick-up.

LOVE AT FIRST BITE BAKERY (1510 Walnut St., 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday) Call (510) 848-5727 or email orders@loveatfirstbitebakery.com between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for delivery between 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Minimum 6 or more standard cupcakes; 12 or more mini cupcakes. Free delivery within Berkeley, North Oakland and Albany; $5 in El Cerrito, Richmond, South Oakland, San Leandro, Orinda and Walnut Creek; $15 in San Francisco and Marin.

PICANTE (1328 Sixth St.; 11 a.m.-9 p.m., daily) Call (510) 525-3121 or order online for curbside pick-up

POLLARA PIZZERIA (1788 Fourth St.; 11 a.m.-8 p.m., daily) Call (510) 409-8245 or order online for pick-up at the door; walk-up orders can also be made at the door

POULET (1685 Shattuck Ave.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday) Call (510) 845-5932 for curbside pick-up; limited delivery to local customers also available

REVIVAL BAR & KITCHEN (2102 Shattuck Ave; 3:30-7 p.m., Wednesday and Friday) Pop-up takeout menu available 3:30-7 p.m., Wednesday and Friday. Call (510) 549-9950 or text (510) 409-6274 for curbside or window pick-up.

RICK & ANN’S (2922 Domino Ave.; 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m., daily) Call (510) 649-0869 for curbside pick-up of hot meals, desserts, as well as cold and frozen food items. Same-day orders must be placed by 10 a.m. for 3-6 p.m. pick-up. $10 Delivery available for orders over $100 in Berkeley, Oakland and Piedmont areas.

RIVOLI (1539 Solano Ave.; 5-8 p.m., daily) Call (510) 526-2542 for curbside pick-up or delivery within 3-mile radius

SAUL’S RESTAURANT AND DELICATESSEN (1475 Shattuck Ave.; 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.) Order online for curbside pick-up

TIGERLILY (1513 Shattuck Ave; 5-8:30 p.m., Sunday through Thursday; 5-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday) Call (510) 540-7900 for curbside pick-up

VANESSA’S BISTRO (1715 Solano Ave.; 4-9 p.m., daily) Call (510)-525-8300 for local delivery

VIK’S CHAAT (2390 Fourth St; 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday through Sunday) Call (510) 644-4432 or (510) 883-5817 to pay by credit card; pick up directly from the expeditor in the restaurant. Customers are encouraged to use the entrance on Channing Way to avoid walking through the market.

Oakland

ALAMAR KITCHEN & BAR (100 Grand Ave.; noon-8 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday) Curbside pickup

BELCAMPO MEAT CO. (55 Webster St.; 11 a.m.-8 p.m., daily) Order online for free delivery of restaurant and butcher shop menu items

CONAM (3936 Telegraph Ave.; 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday; 4-9:30 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday; 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday) Order online for $7 delivery of restaurant menu, meal club plans and grocery essentials

DOÑA (3770 Piedmont Ave.; 11 a.m.-8 p.m., daily) Order online for curbside pickup

HOPSCOTCH (1915 San Pablo Ave.; through 8 p.m., daily) Call (510) 788-6217 to order from the curbside pickup menu

THE KEBABERY (4201 Market St.; 5-6 p.m., Wednesday through Monday) Order online from the Kebabery’s shelter-in-place menu for pick-up between 5-6 p.m., starting Thursday, March 19.

THE KON-TIKI (347 14th St; 5-9 p.m., Monday through Saturday) Call (510) 823-2332 for curbside pickup through side door on Webster Street

MINIMO WINE SHOP (420 Third St.; noon-6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday) Call (510) 891-1024 to order and pay by credit card for curbside pick-up; delivery available for orders over $30 Tuesday through Saturday (free within Jack London Square; $10 in rest of Oakland, Emeryville and Alameda; $15 in Berkeley)

UMAMI MART (4027 Broadway; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.) Order online for curbside delivery

WILD RABBIT BAKERY(3249 Grand Ave.; 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday through Sunday) Orders over $75 within the Grand Lake District can be hand-delivered by one of the owners. Call (510) 766-2253 for pre-order pick-up

Beyond

ANAVIV’S TABLE (600 Hoffman Blvd., Richmond) Wood-fire pizzas and salads, available as “drive-thru” pickup from noon-6 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday; order chef-created weekly meals online for delivery or pick-up 3-6 p.m., Monday through Friday ($50 minimum for delivery)

ARMISTICE BREWING (845 Marina Bay Pkwy, Richmond; 2-8 p.m., daily) Beers to-go only. Order online for front door pick-up

ASENA (2508 Santa Clara Ave., Alameda; 5-9 p.m., Monday through Saturday) Free delivery in Alameda with $50 order from “Sequestration menu.” Call (510) 521-4100 to order

BENCHMARK PIZZERIA (1568 Oak View, Kensington; noon-9 p.m., Wednesday through Friday) Order online or call (510) 647-9724 to request curbside pick-up

LAO THAI KITCHEN (1406 Solano Ave., Albany; 4-9 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday) Call (510) 855-8915 to request curbside pick-up

