Man arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal Berkeley shooting

Authorities have arrested the man they believe fatally shot a stranger on Chestnut Street in Berkeley on Friday afternoon and a woman they believe helped him in some way, according to police and court records reviewed by Berkeleyside.

On Sunday, the Berkeley Police Department said it could not comment on the arrests other than to confirm they are related to Friday’s fatal shooting just off University Avenue. More information is likely to be available in the coming days, police said.

The incident took place Friday at about 12:20 p.m. Neighbors on Chestnut Street told Berkeleyside they heard a huge crash, then looked outside and saw one vehicle speeding from the scene. The man who had been killed was still in his dark blue SUV. He had struck a parked car and was slumped over in the driver’s seat. His sister was in the car with him when the shooting happened. Police responded to the scene quickly and launched the investigation to find the person who was responsible.

According to jail records online, police arrested Hosea Askew, 52, in Richmond on Saturday at 5 p.m. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday at the Wiley Manuel Courthouse in Oakland. Berkeleyside is the first news outlet to report the arrest.

Police also arrested a 62-year-old woman in connection with the case, according to jail records. Mercedes Askew was arrested in Richmond on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on suspicion of being an accessory to the crime, which is listed as a felony.

She was being held on $20,000 bail and is set for arraignment Tuesday morning as well. According to booking records, she was no longer in custody as of publication time.

According to jail records, Hosea Askew works as a trader. He has no criminal record in Alameda County, according to the county’s online court records system. Askew is ineligible for bail due to the murder allegation.

The Alameda County coroner’s office said Sunday that the name of the man who was killed is not yet available to release to the public.

Berkeleyside will continue to follow the case and report additional information when it becomes available.

Emilie Raguso is senior reporter at Berkeleyside.