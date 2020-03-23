The Berkeley Wire: 03.23.20

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Writer TJ Stiles on life in the COVID-19 era (Seawanee Review)
- Judy Appel to run for re-election of BUSD board (BHS Jacket)
- The International House celebrates 90 years (California magazine)
- UC Berkeley librarians suggest some books to read while you are at home (Berkeley Library News)
- Berkeley suspends some parking enforcement through April 7 (Patch)
- 3 confirmed COVID-19 cases among Cal community (Daily Cal)
- Mal Sharpe, the 'radio gag man' dies at 83 (San Francisco Chronicle)
- East Bay Express sold to group led by Silicon Valley paper (East Bay Times)
- Marla Feller wins UC Berkeley Distinguished Teaching Award (Molecular & Cell Biology News)