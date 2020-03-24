East Bay parks say dogs must be on leash, more restrictions coming soon

Catch up on all COVID-19 coverage

The East Bay Regional Park District is asking dog owners to keep their pets on leash at all 73 of its parks, effective immediately. The city of Berkeley may not be far behind in imposing a similar rule at its parks. The new policy aims to help enforce social distancing.

Gary Bland learned this first-hand Tuesday. Bland takes his two rescue dogs to Cesar Chavez Park in Berkeley daily — sometimes twice a day — for walks in the designated off-leash dog area. But today, at around 11 a.m., the 73-year-old Berkeley resident said he was approached by an animal control officer who told him that the off-leash area would be closed later that day. The officer told Bland that not only Cesar Chavez, but all parks across the East Bay, would be restricting off-leash access because people were not social distancing enough in those areas. Bland said the officer was not issuing tickets, but was “giving a head’s up alert.”

“I had a lot of questions and issues with that. It didn’t quite make sense to me,” Bland said.

After hearing from Bland, Berkeleyside contacted Berkeley Animal Care Services, who said BAC was not behind the new off-leash dog rules, but confirmed that closure of off-leash dog parks would likely be coming, including at Cesar Chavez and Ohlone parks, both managed by the City of Berkeley.

Berkeleyside has asked the city for clarification, and was waiting to hear back at publication time.

Dave Mason, spokesman for East Bay Regional Park District, couldn’t speak for Berkeley parks, but he confirmed that going forward, EBRPD is asking owners to keep their dogs on leash at all East Bay Regional parks.

“During this COVID-19 crisis, we’re asking people to keep their dogs on leash. Even dogs need to social distance,” Mason said.

Other “soft closing” measures, such as those that have been put in place at some state parks, are in the pipeline. Mason said EBRPD will be closing some parking lots and access points in the coming days “to limit and minimize unsafe overcrowding.” An announcement will be made on Wednesday about which parks will be affected.

Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states there is no evidence that pets can spread COVID-19 or are a source of the infection, two dogs have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, likely contracting the disease from their owners. In both cases, neither dog has fallen ill with the disease. Still, health officials are recommending people with COVID-19 limit contact with animals. In addition, as infected individuals can be asymptomatic, they are advising, out of an abundance of caution, that people not touch other people’s dogs.

Mason said EBRPD made the decision to restrict off-leash dog access due to the large crowds amassing at East Bay open spaces, especially on the weekends.

“We started talking about it yesterday or the day before because of the numbers of folks we’re seeing at the parks and the need to maintain social distancing,” he said. Social distancing requires that individuals stay at least 6 feet away from each other and leashing dogs will allow their people to control who touches them.

Since the shelter-in-place order went into effect, parks have seen a huge inflow of visitors. Outdoor activities — including walking, hiking and running — are allowed under the mandate that requires people to mostly stay at home. The day after the order went into effect, East Bay Regional Park District temporarily closed parks entrances “to address shelter-in-place needs and staffing limitations,” but reopened them the following day, to the relief of area residents. But this weekend, a growing communal case of cabin fever and a bout of sunny weather drove too many people at once to seek the great outdoors, Mason said.

Mason said the large number of visitors made it difficult for people to maintain the proper distance between each other, and that, in some instances, people were gathering in mass and picnicking, activities which are currently restricted under the shelter-in-place order.

EBRPD has closed many facilities, including picnic areas, to keep people safe, and due to staffing shortages, has removed trash cans since not enough workers can empty them. Although visitors have been asked to pack in and pack out their own trash, piles of trash — including many filled dog poop bags — were left at trailheads, where trash cans previously were placed.

“We really need the public’s help in being good park visitors by social distancing 6 feet apart,” Mason said. “We need the public’s help in having no gatherings, no group outings, and no picnicking. We’re asking folks to do that in part of being safe and helping parks stay open.”

As for Bland, he said he’ll still likely take his dogs to Cesar Chavez Park, even if they have to remain on leash.

“Well, I gotta do something. One’s an old dog. The boy dog, he’s about six years old, he needs exercise. I need to find something to do with him.”

