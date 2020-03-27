After 10 days on lockdown, Berkeley is a quieter, more cautious city

The Bay Area shelter-in-place order went into effect ten days ago, on March 17. The tough, but necessary mandate has transformed a once bustling city into one in lockdown mode. Lone joggers make their way down deserted thoroughfares, signs in the windows of small businesses warn of overcrowding and whole areas are cordoned off from the public, including playgrounds. People who venture out for much-needed walks wear protective masks and are cautious about getting too close to fellow cabin-fever sufferers; others stand in line to buy groceries, adhering to makeshift social distancing markers. It’s a new reality, one we are going to need to get used to.

