Richmond husband and wife charged in Berkeley ‘road rage’ murder case

Last week’s fatal shooting in Berkeley began as a road rage incident on University Avenue, according to court papers released Friday shortly after charges were filed in the case in Alameda County Superior Court.

Police arrested Hosea Askew, 52, and his 62-year-old wife Mercedes Askew in Richmond last weekend, one day after the shooting that left 29-year-old Diante Craig dead. Hosea Askew was charged Friday with murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle and assault with a semiautomatic firearm, according to court papers. His wife had rented the car used during the killing, according to court papers, and the Alameda County district attorney’s office charged her as an accessory after the fact, which is a felony.

In court documents, police wrote that the shooting “began as a road rage incident” as the two men were driving west on University Avenue, but shared no further details about what might have happened. Witness statements and video footage were the basis for their determination.

The homicide took place March 20 at about 12:20 p.m. Neighbors on Chestnut Street told Berkeleyside they heard a huge crash, then looked outside and saw one vehicle speeding from the scene. The man who had been killed was still in his dark blue SUV. He had struck a parked car and was slumped over in the driver’s seat. His sister was in the car with him when the shooting happened.

The Berkeley Fire Department arrived within minutes but could not revive Craig. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He had suffered at least one gunshot wound, according to BPD. Police found a casing at the scene, they wrote.

Detectives responded quickly and launched the investigation to find the person who was responsible for the killing, BPD said. Their work ultimately led them to Hosea Askew.

Police wrote that a witness identified Askew as the shooter during a photo line-up. During his arrest, detectives found a pistol in his home that had recently been cleaned, according to court papers. Detectives also found evidence that Askew had been in Berkeley “just prior to the homicide,” police wrote.

Askew admitted to police that he had been in Berkeley that day, but denied being on University Avenue, according to court papers. Police showed him video evidence to the contrary and he then “denied being in any altercations” and said he had never seen the victim or his vehicle, according to BPD.

Askew invoked his right to an attorney when police presented him with further evidence, according to court papers.

“When presented with a search warrant to obtain a DNA sample,” police wrote, “Hosea was hesitant and later threatened Detectives with a law suit.”

Police identified the vehicle that had been used in the shooting as a blue Nissan Versa that had been rented from Hertz, according to court papers. Police tracked the Nissan to San Francisco, where they learned it had already been exchanged for another vehicle.

Detectives found the vehicle it had been exchanged for in front of Hosea Askew’s Richmond home, police wrote. They identified Mercedes Askew as the person who had rented the Nissan and said she had assisted her husband “in avoiding arrest.”

Hosea Askew remains in custody without bail at Santa Rita Jail and is set for an attorney and plea hearing Wednesday at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin, according to jail records online. Mercedes Askew did not appear to be in custody as of Friday evening.

Emilie Raguso is senior reporter at Berkeleyside.