Police investigation underway in West Berkeley after gunfire report

Update, 5:20 p.m. Police searched the home but no one was there. The investigation will continue, BPD said. No injuries were reported.

Original story: Authorities are asking community members to avoid the area of Dwight Way and Seventh Street for a police investigation.

Police responded to the 800 block of Dwight Crescent at about 3:40 p.m. after a resident who was at home heard a gunshot, looked up and saw a bullet hole in the ceiling, said Officer Byron White, BPD spokesman, in response to an inquiry from Berkeleyside.

Police responded to the area and surrounded the apartment building to try to make contact with the person — in another apartment — who had fired the weapon, White said.

Police have called into the building multiple times but have not had any response, White said.

At about 4:40 p.m., police used a “flash bang,” which is a type of explosive device, to try to get the attention of whoever fired the weapon.

Berkeleyside will share additional information if it becomes available.

Emilie Raguso is senior reporter at Berkeleyside.