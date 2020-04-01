East Bay Parks closes Point Isabel dog park to comply with shelter-in-place order

East Bay Regional Park District on Wednesday said it was closing Point Isabel Regional Shoreline, effective April 2 at 7 a.m.

It made the decision in the wake of Monday’s extended shelter-in-place order that covers six Bay Area counties and includes additional restrictions, including dog parks.

Point Isabel, which is on the Richmond shoreline close to the Costco store, is one of the largest dog parks in the nation, according to the EBRPD news release.

The move is in line with other COVID-19-related closures in response to earlier public-health orders, including all picnic areas, restrooms, water fountains, swim facilities, playgrounds, campgrounds, campsites, sports fields, and visitor kiosks.

Point Isabel attracts significant numbers of dogs and their owners in regular times, especially on weekends. And, like all parks it has proved particularly popular during the coronavirus stay-at-home lockdown as people crave fresh air and exercise. It has a large off-leash dog walking area and several concessions catering to dogs, including Mudpuppy’s Tub & Scrub, a dog washing and dog-specific retail shop, and the Sit & Stay Café that offers food for people and pups.

“The safety of the public and our employees is our top priority during the COVID-19 health crisis,” said Park District General Manager Robert Doyle in the statement. “The joint health order needs to be followed for the safety of everyone.”

The San Francisco Bay Trail spur through Point Isabel will not be accessible during the closure. The Bay Trail along Rydin Road will be open, however, EBRPD said.

On March 24, EBRPD mandated that all dogs be kept on leash in all its parks during the coronavirus crisis to avoid unsafe crowding and minimize human-on-human interaction. The city of Berkeley closed its dog parks on the same day, including Ohlone Dog Park, the nation’s first dog park. The district has been closing park parking lots and access point in an attempt to reduce the large numbers of people who have been flocking to the parks since the coronavirus lockdown started.

“The Park District is proud to be one of the most dog-friendly organizations in the nation,” said Doyle. “However, during this health emergency, we need dog owners’ help and cooperation with this temporary request to keep dogs on leash for the protection of all park visitors.”

Tracey Taylor is co-founder and editorial director at Berkeleyside.