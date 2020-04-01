Update: Police search concludes after southwest Berkeley hit-and-run

Update, 10:15 a.m. Police were unable to find the person who ran from the crash scene. They remain in the area handling the traffic collision, BPD said. Information on the people who were arrested will be available later in the day.

Original story: Officers in Berkeley are looking for a man who fled from a hit-and-run car crash in southwest Berkeley on Wednesday morning, authorities report.

Police have asked people to avoid the area around Ashby Avenue, Mabel Street, Burnett Street and San Pablo Avenue during the search.

Officer Byron White, BPD spokesman, said the incident took place around 9:15 a.m. at Ashby and Mabel. A witness saw a motorist who was “driving recklessly” plow into a pickup truck.

White said police saw the collision take place. Several people bailed out of the vehicle and tried to leave the scene, he said.

BPD detained two people but are still looking for the third.

Berkeleyside will share additional information when it becomes available.

Emilie Raguso is senior reporter at Berkeleyside.