2 Berkeley men arrested after Campus Store burglary

Two 21-year-olds from Berkeley were charged Monday with burglarizing the Campus Store just north of Cal on Saturday morning, authorities report.

At about 6 a.m. that day, officers from the Berkeley Police Department responded to the store, at 1804 Euclid Ave. (at Ridge Road), for a possible in-progress burglary, according to a BPD statement. A witness heard glass breaking and voices coming from inside the store.

“When officers arrived, they spotted a suspect standing in front of the business and attempted to detain him. The suspect ran from officers, but was captured on the 2400 block of Le Conte Avenue after a foot chase,” said BPD.

Police identified him as Jeremy Joseph. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary and resisting arrest. Joseph was not in custody as of Monday, according to online jail records from Alameda County.

“As other officers surrounded the building to search for additional suspects, an officer spotted a second suspect exiting the building through a rear roll-up door carrying a bag. When officers attempted to detain that suspect, he also ran from officers,” according to BPD.

Police say they captured that man on the UC Berkeley campus hiding under a vehicle by Haviland Hall. BPD said they found him with “a bag of cocaine in his pockets as well as a nearby bag of stolen cash, cigarettes and drinks.”

Police identified him as Akhil Perimbeti. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary, resisting arrest and possession of narcotics.

Perimbeti remains in custody at Santa Rita Jail, according to online jail records. He is set for arraignment Tuesday at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin.

Subscribe to the Daily Briefing Don't miss a story. Get Berkeleyside headlines delivered to your inbox. Don't miss a story. Get Berkeleyside headlines delivered to your inbox.

Joseph is set for arraignment at East County on June 3, according to Alameda County Superior Court records online.

Both young men are listed in the UC Berkeley directory as members of the campus community.

Emilie Raguso is senior reporter at Berkeleyside.