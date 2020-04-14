BFD responds to structure fire in central Berkeley

A fire on the 2000 block of Blake Street was sending thick plumes of smoke up into the air mid-day Tuesday.

The Berkeley Fire Department was just arriving at the scene, between Milvia Street and Shattuck Avenue, around 12:15 p.m., said Assistant Chief Keith May. He didn’t have further information yet on the cause or whether people were in the structure when it caught fire, but he said the property is residential.

On Twitter, numerous residents starting asking about the visible smoke around 12:12 p.m.

A Nixle alert sent shortly before 1 p.m. advised people to avoid the block. The message said the fire has affected power lines in the area as well.

According to unconfirmed scanner reports, the fire could displace up to 10 people. Over the radio, firefighters said they were reaching out to Oakland and potentially Alameda for mutual aid.

“We’re gonna be here a while,” one said about an hour into the blaze.

Berkeleyside has updated this story as more details have become available. The story will be updated when BFD provides more information as well.

Video above by Dmitri Belser.

Natalie Orenstein is a reporter at Berkeleyside.