Watch Cal’s peregrine falcons live

As we previously reported, the peregrine falcons are back atop the UC Berkeley Campanile. Last month, we had to take down this post with the streaming webcam footage as Cal Falcon social project was experiencing technical difficulties with its streaming capabilities. But, as of April 15, we’re back.

Sean Peterson — a Berkeley Ph.D. student who, with his wife, biologist Lynn Schofield, oversees the Cal Falcon project — told Berkeleyside last month that hatch day this year is expected to be April 18.

Follow the action in and near the nest, including the interactions between Annie and her mate, Grinnell, on the webcam above, one of three set up by the Cal Falcons social project.