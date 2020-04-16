Where to get free and low-cost food during the coronavirus crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused widespread economic disruption and increased the number of people having difficulty procuring food supplies to feed themselves and their families. Food relief organizations are grappling with higher demand, reductions in food donations and volunteer shortages as they work to feed a growing population of food insecure people. Some children now sheltering at home no longer have the same access to free meals that schools provided. Restaurants are trying to keep staff employed and remain profitable, despite losing a significant amount of business as a result of the shelter-in-place orders.

Despite these challenges, many local organizations, businesses and individuals are generously offering free or discounted food to vulnerable communities. Food pantries and shelters continue to offer meals, fresh produce, and groceries that they have long provided. Restaurants, grocery stores, nonprofits and startups are devising new, creative solutions to feed those in need and recognize first responders and other essential workers with food donations.

The following list presents some of the free and discounted food available, including how to access it, and how to volunteer or make a donation to ensure more people are fed.

Many programs focus on a particular group in need, so that’s how we’ve organized our list:

immunocompromised and/or elderly

Children who rely on meals at school

Low-income and food-insecure individuals

Healthcare workers and first responders

Essential food workers (restaurant, grocery store staff)

As circumstances are changing quickly, so too are some of the offerings. We encourage you to check websites or call to confirm availability of supplies and services before going to a food site.

If you are offering free or discounted food and would like to have your information added to the list, or you would like to edit or remove information included, please use this form.

Immunocompromised and/or elderly

Help Berkeley

What’s offered: dinner and lunch provided by more than half a dozen local restaurants for people who are self-isolating, sick or quarantined; anyone over 60 years old in any situation in need of food

Cost: $10 for one dinner and one lunch ration

Takeout and/or delivery: delivery to anywhere in Berkeley, Albany, and Kensington; possibly other areas depending upon resource availability

Hours: orders must be placed before 5 p.m. for next-day delivery

Dietary preference accommodation: some gluten-free and vegetarian offerings

ID or documentation required: none

Contact information: helpberkeley.org

Volunteer and donation opportunities: volunteers accepted

Oakland at Risk

What’s offered: program matches a healthy adult volunteer under 60 with an elder or immunocompromised person who requires support, including meal delivery

Cost: recipient pays full cost of meal

Takeout and/or delivery: delivery

Dietary preference accommodation: yes

ID or documentation required: no

Contact information: 510-306-4973, www.oaklandatrisk.com

Where to register/sign up? sign up online

Volunteer and donation opportunities: volunteers and donations accepted

Berkeley Mutual Aid

What’s offered: matches a high-risk individual with a low-risk individual who can provide assistance with various tasks, including meal procurement and delivery

Cost: recipient pays full cost of meal

Takeout and/or delivery: delivery

Dietary preference accommodation? yes

ID or documentation required? no

Contact information: 510-519-6770, www.berkeleymutualaid.org

Where to register/sign up? sign-up online

Volunteer and donation opportunities? volunteers accepted

Meals on Wheels – City of Berkeley

What’s offered: meal delivery for homebound seniors over 60 years old

Cost: $4 per meal suggested contribution (based upon monthly income)

Takeout and/or delivery: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday hot meal delivery; chilled meals for Wednesday and weekends delivered on Tuesday and Friday, respectively

Dietary preference accommodation: yes

ID or documentation required: quarterly telephone eligibility assessments

Contact information: 510-981-5250, tinyurl.com/y553kcue

Volunteer and donation opportunities: volunteers accepted

Children who rely on meals at school

Berkeley Unified School District (BUSD)

What’s offered: BUSD Nutrition Department is serving free breakfast and lunch meals for school children 18 and under.

Location: Berkeley Arts Magnet Elementary (2015 Virginia St.), Rosa Parks Elementary (920 Allston Way), Longfellow Middle School (1522 Ward St.), Willard Middle School (2425 Stuart St.), Berkeley High School (1980 Allston Way), Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School (1781 Rose St.)

Hours: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday (2 sets of breakfast and lunch distributed Monday and Wednesday to cover Tuesday and Thursday meals; every other Friday Berkeley Food Network supplies bags of groceries (one per family).

Cost: free

Takeout and/or delivery: takeout

Dietary preference accommodation: no

ID or documentation required: no

Contact information: tinyurl.com/y9p3qt2v

Oakland Unified School District (OUSD)

What’s offered: breakfast and lunch meals for all OUSD students or families, and any Oakland child 18 and under

Location: Sankofa Elementary (581 61st St.), West Oakland Middle School (991 14th St.), Hoover Elementary (890 Brockhurst St.), Oakland High School (1023 MacArthur Blvd.), Garfield Elementary (1640 22nd Ave.), Bret Harte Middle School (3700 Coolidge Ave.), Life Academy/United for Success (2101 35th Ave.), Coliseum College Preparatory Academy (1390 66th Ave.), Madison Park Upper (400 Capistrano Dr.), Fremont High School (4610 Foothill Blvd.), Castlemont High School (8601 MacArthur Blvd.), Elmhurst United Middle School (1800 98th Ave.)

Hours: 8 a.m.-noon, Monday and Thursday; multiple days worth of food can be picked up to take home

Cost: free

Takeout and/or delivery: takeout; bring a grocery bag or cooler

Dietary preference accommodation: no

ID or documentation required: no

Contact information: www.ousd.org/covid-19studentmeals

Volunteer and donation opportunities: donations accepted

Albany Unified School District (AUSD)

What’s offered: breakfast and lunch options for AUSD students and their guardians, any Albany child 18 and under

Location: Albany High School Cafeteria, 603 Key Route Blvd., Albany

Hours: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday-Friday

Cost: free

Takeout and/or delivery: takeout; bring a grocery bag or cooler

Dietary preference accommodation: meal choices available

ID or documentation required: no

Contact information: Sabina Feinburg, executive chef, 510-558-2608.

Low-income and food-insecure individuals

Alameda County Community Food Bank

What’s offered: ACCFB supplies partner food bank agencies and serves as a referral service for low-income and food insecure residents seeking emergency food

Cost: free at various partner organizations

Takeout and/or delivery: takeout

Location: nearest food bank agency partner

Hours: varies by partner

Contact information: 510-635-3663, 800-870-FOOD helpline for emergency food, www.accfb.org

Volunteer and donation opportunities: donations and volunteers accepted

Berkeley Food Pantry

What’s offered: Berkeley and Albany residents receive groceries once per month; families with children receive a supplemental bag of food.

Location: 1600 Sacramento St., Berkeley

Hours: 2-4 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday by appointment

Cost: free

Takeout and/or delivery: takeout; bring your own bags

Dietary preference accommodation: yes, subject to availability

ID or documentation required: photo ID and proof of Berkeley or Albany residence

Contact information: 510-635-3663, www.berkeleyfoodpantry.org

Volunteer and donation opportunities: donations accepted; food may be donated through the Berkeley Neighborhood Food Project

Berkeley Food Network On-Site Pantry

What’s offered: food for Berkeley and Albany residents in need

Cost: free

Takeout and/or delivery: takeout

Location: 1925 Ninth St., Berkeley

Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 5-7 p.m., Monday and Wednesday; 10 a.m.- noon, first and third Saturday

Dietary preference accommodation: yes

ID or documentation required: no

Contact information: berkeleyfoodnetwork.org

Volunteer and donation opportunities: volunteers and donations accepted

CalFresh Food Supplemental Nutrition Program (SNAP)

What’s offered: monthly benefits for low-income people to buy food with an Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card; for households that received benefits in March or April, CalFresh will provide an emergency allotment

Cost: free

Takeout and/or delivery: takeout

Dietary preference accommodation: shoppers choose their own groceries

ID or documentation required: sign-up online

Contact information: 877-847-3663, www.benefits.gov/benefit/1228

East Bay Food Not Bombs

What’s offered: vegan and vegetarian meals served six days a week; mobile distribution to curbside communities several days per week

Cost: free

Takeout and/or delivery: takeout

Location and hours: People’s Park, Dwight and Haste, Berkeley (3 p.m., Monday-Friday); 34th at Peralta streets, Oakland (1:30 p.m., Thursday); in front of Sutter Hotel, 14th Street and Jefferson, Oakland (after 3 p.m., Sunday)

Dietary preference accommodation: all meals are vegan/vegetarian

ID or documentation required: no

Contact information: www.stjohnsberkeley.org/community/food-not-bombs

Volunteer and donation opportunities: volunteers and food donations accepted

UC Berkeley Food Pantry Basic Needs Center

What’s offered: emergency food relief for UC Berkeley students and staff

Cost: free

Takeout and/or delivery: takeout

Location: Crossroads Dining Hall, 2415 Bowditch St., Berkeley

Hours: 2-4 p.m., Tuesdays (except 2-4 p.m., Friday, April 17)

ID or documentation required: Cal ID, wear a mask and observe 6-foot distancing

Contact information: pantry.berkeley.edu, foodpantry@berkeley.edu, (510) 463-4170

Volunteer and donation opportunities: volunteers and donations accepted

UC Berkeley Village Bear Pantry

What’s offered: emergency food pop-ups each week during shelter-in-place for low-income UC Berkeley student families at University Village with dependent children

Cost: free

Takeout and/or delivery: takeout

Dietary preference accommodation: as available

ID or documentation required: Cal ID, must meet Emergency Food Assistance Program (EFAP) income guidelines; sign up online

Contact information: check the website for details; email to confirm availability thebearpantry@berkeley.edu; mikejames@berkeley.edu

Volunteer and donation opportunities: donations accepted

UC Berkeley Disabled Students Program (DSP)

What’s offered: bi-weekly food distribution for students with disabilities

Cost: free

Takeout and/or delivery: takeout

Location: Slotmann L-11, Unit One, DSP TRIO Program Room

Hours: noon-3 p.m., Tuesday and Friday

Contact information: (510) 219-1577, knielson@berkeley.edu

La Santa Torta taco truck

What’s offered: taco truck popping up once a week to offer a warm meal for anyone who can’t afford it (in addition to standard food offerings for sale)

Cost: free

Takeout and/or delivery: takeout

Location and hours: 333 Broadway, Oakland, check La Santa Torta website or Instagram for details on next free meal popup

ID or documentation required: no

Contact information: 925-207-9275, www.la-santa-torta.com, santatortasf@gmail.com

Volunteer and donation opportunities: donations accepted

Horn Barbecue

What’s offered: pop-up meals for government workers, family and children in Oakland

Cost: free

Takeout and/or delivery: takeout

Location and hours: 2534 Mandela Parkway, Oakland; check Horn Barbecue Twitter and Instagram feeds for details

Dietary preference accommodation: yes

ID or documentation required: no

Contact information: www.hornbarbecue.com, Twitter and Instagram

Volunteer and donation opportunities: donations accepted

Señor Sisig

What’s offered: The food truck is raising funds to feed low-income families, seniors, and others in need.

Cost: free

Takeout and/or delivery: takeout

Location and hours: 3331 Fruitvale Ave., Oakland

ID or documentation required: no

Contact information: www.senorsisig.com/sisig4thepeople

Volunteer and donation opportunities: donations accepted

The Well Organic Kitchen

What’s offered: Karma Bowl & Karma Drink, a pay-what-you-can vegetarian meal and drink

Cost: $0-$20

Takeout and/or delivery: both

Location: 5443 Telegraph Ave., Oakland

Hours: 9 a.m.-10 p.m., daily

Dietary preference accommodation: yes

ID or documentation required: no

Contact information: 510-808-7315, thewellorganickitchen.com

CityTeam Oakland

What’s offered: to-go food boxes and bag lunches served to low-income Oakland residents in need three times per day

Cost: free

Takeout and/or delivery: takeout

Location: 720 Washington St., Oakland

Hours: 7 a.m., noon, 6:30 p.m., daily

Dietary preference accommodation: no

ID or documentation required: no

Contact information: www.cityteam.org/oakland, oakland@cityteam.org

Volunteer and donation opportunities: volunteer shifts have been temporarily suspended, but donations are welcome

Double Helping Hands

What’s offered: to-go lunches for homeless individuals and others in need provided by local restaurant partners

Cost: $10 or less

Takeout and/or delivery: takeout

Location and hours: Dorothy Day House Berkeley Community Resource Center (DDH BCRC) in the Veterans Memorial Building (1931 Center St., Berkeley)

Dietary preference accommodation

ID or documentation required

Contact information: David Stegman, Executive Director at Dorothy Day House, dstegman15@aol.com; John Caner, CEO Downtown Berkeley Association, jcaner@downtownberkeley.com. If you are a restaurant interested in providing meals, contact Matthew Jervis at mjervis@downtownberkeley.com

Volunteer and donation opportunities: donations accepted

Newman Hall – Holy Spirit Parish

What’s offered: take-away vegetarian meals for those in need

Cost: free

Takeout and/or delivery: takeout boxed and bagged meals to be eaten off-premise

Location: Newman Hall, Holy Spirit Parish, 2700 Dwight Way (enter at Etna Door)

Hours: 2-4:30 p.m., first Saturday of each month (note that these meals were formerly offered from 4 p.m.-7 p.m., but hours and service has been changed)

Dietary preference accommodation: veggie burgers are the only option available

ID or documentation required: no

Contact information: 510-848-7812, www.calnewman.org/loaves-and-fishes

Volunteer and donation opportunities: donations accepted

The East Oakland Collective

What’s offered: food distribution to people in East Oakland who are unhoused, needy families, people at high risk for COVID who can’t leave their homes, people with disabilities, elderly

Cost: free

Takeout and/or delivery: pickup and delivery to encampments and homes

Location and hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 11:00am-3:00pm and by appointment

ID or documentation required: no

Contact information: (510) 990-0775, www.eastoaklandcollective.com

Volunteer and donation opportunities: volunteers and donations accepted

Healthcare workers and first responders

East Bay Feed ER

What’s offered: East Bay Feed ER purchases meals at full price from local restaurants and delivers them to staff at five East Bay Hospitals

Cost: free to hospital workers

Takeout and/or delivery: delivery

Dietary preference accommodation: yes

ID or documentation required: hospitals and health centers handle distribution to staff

Contact information: www.eastbayfeeder.org, ebfeederofficial@gmail.com

Volunteer and donation opportunities: volunteers and donations accepted

Off Their Plate

What’s offered: free meals to healthcare workers and support to. local restaurants and their employees

Cost: free to healthcare workers

Takeout and/or delivery: delivery

Dietary preferences accommodation: yes

ID or documentation required: hospitals and health centers handle distribution to staff

Contact information: offtheirplate.org, fill out online form

Volunteer and donation opportunities: donations accepted

Mellana Café

What’s offered: juice or coffee to healthcare workers

Cost: free

Takeout and/or delivery: takeout

Location: 4539 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Oakland;

Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., daily

ID or documentation required: yes, hospital or other healthcare ID

Contact information: 510-250-9488, www.mellanacafe.com

Bobby G’s Pizzeria

What’s offered: pizza, salad and bread served to East Bay hospitals and fire stations; donations support both the pizzeria and first-line responders

Cost: free to hospital workers and first responders

Takeout and/or delivery: deliveries are typically made around 8 and 10:30 p.m.

Dietary preference accommodation: yes; salads are vegan and gluten-free; pizzas can be made so by request

ID or documentation required: hospital and other staff to handle distribution

Contact information: bobbygspizzeria.com, frontline responders and hospital units interested in receiving donations can email Randeep Rekhi, randeep@bobbygspizzeria.com

Volunteer and donation opportunities: donations accepted

Poke Parlor

What’s offered: poke bowls and platters donated to East Bay health care workers and first responders

Cost: free to healthcare workers and first responders

Takeout and/or delivery: delivery

Dietary preference accommodation: yes

ID or documentation required: healthcare staff and others to handle distribution

Contact information: 510-256-9685, www.pokeparlor.com

Volunteer and donation opportunities: donations accepted

Arthur Mac’s Tap and Snack

What’s offered: pizza served to East Bay hospitals; donations support both the pizzeria and hospital workers

Cost: free to recipients

Takeout and/or delivery: delivery

Dietary preference accommodation: yes

ID or documentation required: hospital staff handles distribution

Contact information: www.arthurmacs.com

Volunteer and donation opportunities: donations accepted

Easy Creole

What’s offered: frontline workers are eligible to get $10 plates instead of the usual $13/14. Anything on the menu, including half and half orders, brown rice, anything

Cost: $10

Takeout and/or delivery: takeout; meals ordered using a delivery service are not eligible for this offer

Location: 1761 Alcatraz, Berkeley

Hours: 5-9 p.m., Monday; 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday; 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday; noon-8:30 p.m., Sunday

Dietary preference accommodation: yes, please add dietary restrictions to comment section on all orders

ID or documentation required: work ID badge or some similar, but mostly an honor system

Contact information: 510-858-5063, easycreole.com, first responder online order form

Essential food workers

alaMar Kitchen and Bar

What’s offered: Partnering with the Lee Initiative, alaMar Kitchen provides to-go meals and household supplies to restaurant workers who have suffered layoffs or significant income reductions in connection with the COVID crisis.

Cost: free

Takeout and/or delivery: takeout; no disposable cutlery provided

Location and hours: alaMar Kitchen, 100 Grand Ave., Oakland

Hours: 4-6 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday

Dietary preference accommodation: yes

ID or documentation required: identifying paperwork to show recent restaurant employment; a paystub will suffice in most cases

Contact information: 510-907-7555; www.alamaroakland.com, alamaroak@gmail.com

Volunteer and donation opportunities: seeking donations for produce, meat, to-go containers/bags, gloves, household items like toilet paper, diapers, toiletries, etc.

Off the Grid

What’s offered: 2-5 meals purchased at full price from affiliated Off the Grid food providers for each grocery store employee at a select location, depending upon the number of employees and funds available

Cost: free

Takeout and/or delivery: delivery

Dietary preference accommodation: yes, vegetarian and meat options

ID or documentation required: stores handle distribution to employees

Contact information: offthegrid.com, stores may apply online to be considered for food delivery or contact Lex Scala, lex.scala@offthegridsf.com

Volunteer and donation opportunities: donations accepted