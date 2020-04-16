Where to get free and low-cost food during the coronavirus crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused widespread economic disruption and increased the number of people having difficulty procuring food supplies to feed themselves and their families. Food relief organizations are grappling with higher demand, reductions in food donations and volunteer shortages as they work to feed a growing population of food insecure people. Some children now sheltering at home no longer have the same access to free meals that schools provided. Restaurants are trying to keep staff employed and remain profitable, despite losing a significant amount of business as a result of the shelter-in-place orders.
Despite these challenges, many local organizations, businesses and individuals are generously offering free or discounted food to vulnerable communities. Food pantries and shelters continue to offer meals, fresh produce, and groceries that they have long provided. Restaurants, grocery stores, nonprofits and startups are devising new, creative solutions to feed those in need and recognize first responders and other essential workers with food donations.
The following list presents some of the free and discounted food available, including how to access it, and how to volunteer or make a donation to ensure more people are fed.
Many programs focus on a particular group in need, so that’s how we’ve organized our list:
- immunocompromised and/or elderly
- Children who rely on meals at school
- Low-income and food-insecure individuals
- Healthcare workers and first responders
- Essential food workers (restaurant, grocery store staff)
As circumstances are changing quickly, so too are some of the offerings. We encourage you to check websites or call to confirm availability of supplies and services before going to a food site.
If you are offering free or discounted food and would like to have your information added to the list, or you would like to edit or remove information included, please use this form.
Immunocompromised and/or elderly
Help Berkeley
What’s offered: dinner and lunch provided by more than half a dozen local restaurants for people who are self-isolating, sick or quarantined; anyone over 60 years old in any situation in need of food
Cost: $10 for one dinner and one lunch ration
Takeout and/or delivery: delivery to anywhere in Berkeley, Albany, and Kensington; possibly other areas depending upon resource availability
Hours: orders must be placed before 5 p.m. for next-day delivery
Dietary preference accommodation: some gluten-free and vegetarian offerings
ID or documentation required: none
Contact information: helpberkeley.org
Volunteer and donation opportunities: volunteers accepted
Oakland at Risk
What’s offered: program matches a healthy adult volunteer under 60 with an elder or immunocompromised person who requires support, including meal delivery
Cost: recipient pays full cost of meal
Takeout and/or delivery: delivery
Dietary preference accommodation: yes
ID or documentation required: no
Contact information: 510-306-4973, www.oaklandatrisk.com
Where to register/sign up? sign up online
Volunteer and donation opportunities: volunteers and donations accepted
Berkeley Mutual Aid
What’s offered: matches a high-risk individual with a low-risk individual who can provide assistance with various tasks, including meal procurement and delivery
Cost: recipient pays full cost of meal
Takeout and/or delivery: delivery
Dietary preference accommodation? yes
ID or documentation required? no
Contact information: 510-519-6770, www.berkeleymutualaid.org
Where to register/sign up? sign-up online
Volunteer and donation opportunities? volunteers accepted
Meals on Wheels – City of Berkeley
What’s offered: meal delivery for homebound seniors over 60 years old
Cost: $4 per meal suggested contribution (based upon monthly income)
Takeout and/or delivery: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday hot meal delivery; chilled meals for Wednesday and weekends delivered on Tuesday and Friday, respectively
Dietary preference accommodation: yes
ID or documentation required: quarterly telephone eligibility assessments
Contact information: 510-981-5250, tinyurl.com/y553kcue
Volunteer and donation opportunities: volunteers accepted
Children who rely on meals at school
Berkeley Unified School District (BUSD)
What’s offered: BUSD Nutrition Department is serving free breakfast and lunch meals for school children 18 and under.
Location: Berkeley Arts Magnet Elementary (2015 Virginia St.), Rosa Parks Elementary (920 Allston Way), Longfellow Middle School (1522 Ward St.), Willard Middle School (2425 Stuart St.), Berkeley High School (1980 Allston Way), Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School (1781 Rose St.)
Hours: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday (2 sets of breakfast and lunch distributed Monday and Wednesday to cover Tuesday and Thursday meals; every other Friday Berkeley Food Network supplies bags of groceries (one per family).
Cost: free
Takeout and/or delivery: takeout
Dietary preference accommodation: no
ID or documentation required: no
Contact information: tinyurl.com/y9p3qt2v
Oakland Unified School District (OUSD)
What’s offered: breakfast and lunch meals for all OUSD students or families, and any Oakland child 18 and under
Location: Sankofa Elementary (581 61st St.), West Oakland Middle School (991 14th St.), Hoover Elementary (890 Brockhurst St.), Oakland High School (1023 MacArthur Blvd.), Garfield Elementary (1640 22nd Ave.), Bret Harte Middle School (3700 Coolidge Ave.), Life Academy/United for Success (2101 35th Ave.), Coliseum College Preparatory Academy (1390 66th Ave.), Madison Park Upper (400 Capistrano Dr.), Fremont High School (4610 Foothill Blvd.), Castlemont High School (8601 MacArthur Blvd.), Elmhurst United Middle School (1800 98th Ave.)
Hours: 8 a.m.-noon, Monday and Thursday; multiple days worth of food can be picked up to take home
Cost: free
Takeout and/or delivery: takeout; bring a grocery bag or cooler
Dietary preference accommodation: no
ID or documentation required: no
Contact information: www.ousd.org/covid-19studentmeals
Volunteer and donation opportunities: donations accepted
Albany Unified School District (AUSD)
What’s offered: breakfast and lunch options for AUSD students and their guardians, any Albany child 18 and under
Location: Albany High School Cafeteria, 603 Key Route Blvd., Albany
Hours: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday-Friday
Cost: free
Takeout and/or delivery: takeout; bring a grocery bag or cooler
Dietary preference accommodation: meal choices available
ID or documentation required: no
Contact information: Sabina Feinburg, executive chef, 510-558-2608.
Low-income and food-insecure individuals
Alameda County Community Food Bank
What’s offered: ACCFB supplies partner food bank agencies and serves as a referral service for low-income and food insecure residents seeking emergency food
Cost: free at various partner organizations
Takeout and/or delivery: takeout
Location: nearest food bank agency partner
Hours: varies by partner
Contact information: 510-635-3663, 800-870-FOOD helpline for emergency food, www.accfb.org
Volunteer and donation opportunities: donations and volunteers accepted
Berkeley Food Pantry
What’s offered: Berkeley and Albany residents receive groceries once per month; families with children receive a supplemental bag of food.
Location: 1600 Sacramento St., Berkeley
Hours: 2-4 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday by appointment
Cost: free
Takeout and/or delivery: takeout; bring your own bags
Dietary preference accommodation: yes, subject to availability
ID or documentation required: photo ID and proof of Berkeley or Albany residence
Contact information: 510-635-3663, www.berkeleyfoodpantry.org
Volunteer and donation opportunities: donations accepted; food may be donated through the Berkeley Neighborhood Food Project
Berkeley Food Network On-Site Pantry
What’s offered: food for Berkeley and Albany residents in need
Cost: free
Takeout and/or delivery: takeout
Location: 1925 Ninth St., Berkeley
Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 5-7 p.m., Monday and Wednesday; 10 a.m.- noon, first and third Saturday
Dietary preference accommodation: yes
ID or documentation required: no
Contact information: berkeleyfoodnetwork.org
Volunteer and donation opportunities: volunteers and donations accepted
CalFresh Food Supplemental Nutrition Program (SNAP)
What’s offered: monthly benefits for low-income people to buy food with an Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card; for households that received benefits in March or April, CalFresh will provide an emergency allotment
Cost: free
Takeout and/or delivery: takeout
Dietary preference accommodation: shoppers choose their own groceries
ID or documentation required: sign-up online
Contact information: 877-847-3663, www.benefits.gov/benefit/1228
East Bay Food Not Bombs
What’s offered: vegan and vegetarian meals served six days a week; mobile distribution to curbside communities several days per week
Cost: free
Takeout and/or delivery: takeout
Location and hours: People’s Park, Dwight and Haste, Berkeley (3 p.m., Monday-Friday); 34th at Peralta streets, Oakland (1:30 p.m., Thursday); in front of Sutter Hotel, 14th Street and Jefferson, Oakland (after 3 p.m., Sunday)
Dietary preference accommodation: all meals are vegan/vegetarian
ID or documentation required: no
Contact information: www.stjohnsberkeley.org/community/food-not-bombs
Volunteer and donation opportunities: volunteers and food donations accepted
UC Berkeley Food Pantry Basic Needs Center
What’s offered: emergency food relief for UC Berkeley students and staff
Cost: free
Takeout and/or delivery: takeout
Location: Crossroads Dining Hall, 2415 Bowditch St., Berkeley
Hours: 2-4 p.m., Tuesdays (except 2-4 p.m., Friday, April 17)
ID or documentation required: Cal ID, wear a mask and observe 6-foot distancing
Contact information: pantry.berkeley.edu, foodpantry@berkeley.edu, (510) 463-4170
Volunteer and donation opportunities: volunteers and donations accepted
UC Berkeley Village Bear Pantry
What’s offered: emergency food pop-ups each week during shelter-in-place for low-income UC Berkeley student families at University Village with dependent children
Cost: free
Takeout and/or delivery: takeout
Dietary preference accommodation: as available
ID or documentation required: Cal ID, must meet Emergency Food Assistance Program (EFAP) income guidelines; sign up online
Contact information: check the website for details; email to confirm availability thebearpantry@berkeley.edu; mikejames@berkeley.edu
Volunteer and donation opportunities: donations accepted
UC Berkeley Disabled Students Program (DSP)
What’s offered: bi-weekly food distribution for students with disabilities
Cost: free
Takeout and/or delivery: takeout
Location: Slotmann L-11, Unit One, DSP TRIO Program Room
Hours: noon-3 p.m., Tuesday and Friday
Contact information: (510) 219-1577, knielson@berkeley.edu
La Santa Torta taco truck
What’s offered: taco truck popping up once a week to offer a warm meal for anyone who can’t afford it (in addition to standard food offerings for sale)
Cost: free
Takeout and/or delivery: takeout
Location and hours: 333 Broadway, Oakland, check La Santa Torta website or Instagram for details on next free meal popup
ID or documentation required: no
Contact information: 925-207-9275, www.la-santa-torta.com, santatortasf@gmail.com
Volunteer and donation opportunities: donations accepted
Horn Barbecue
What’s offered: pop-up meals for government workers, family and children in Oakland
Cost: free
Takeout and/or delivery: takeout
Location and hours: 2534 Mandela Parkway, Oakland; check Horn Barbecue Twitter and Instagram feeds for details
Dietary preference accommodation: yes
ID or documentation required: no
Contact information: www.hornbarbecue.com, Twitter and Instagram
Volunteer and donation opportunities: donations accepted
Señor Sisig
What’s offered: The food truck is raising funds to feed low-income families, seniors, and others in need.
Cost: free
Takeout and/or delivery: takeout
Location and hours: 3331 Fruitvale Ave., Oakland
ID or documentation required: no
Contact information: www.senorsisig.com/sisig4thepeople
Volunteer and donation opportunities: donations accepted
The Well Organic Kitchen
What’s offered: Karma Bowl & Karma Drink, a pay-what-you-can vegetarian meal and drink
Cost: $0-$20
Takeout and/or delivery: both
Location: 5443 Telegraph Ave., Oakland
Hours: 9 a.m.-10 p.m., daily
Dietary preference accommodation: yes
ID or documentation required: no
Contact information: 510-808-7315, thewellorganickitchen.com
CityTeam Oakland
What’s offered: to-go food boxes and bag lunches served to low-income Oakland residents in need three times per day
Cost: free
Takeout and/or delivery: takeout
Location: 720 Washington St., Oakland
Hours: 7 a.m., noon, 6:30 p.m., daily
Dietary preference accommodation: no
ID or documentation required: no
Contact information: www.cityteam.org/oakland, oakland@cityteam.org
Volunteer and donation opportunities: volunteer shifts have been temporarily suspended, but donations are welcome
Double Helping Hands
What’s offered: to-go lunches for homeless individuals and others in need provided by local restaurant partners
Cost: $10 or less
Takeout and/or delivery: takeout
Location and hours: Dorothy Day House Berkeley Community Resource Center (DDH BCRC) in the Veterans Memorial Building (1931 Center St., Berkeley)
Dietary preference accommodation
ID or documentation required
Contact information: David Stegman, Executive Director at Dorothy Day House, dstegman15@aol.com; John Caner, CEO Downtown Berkeley Association, jcaner@downtownberkeley.com. If you are a restaurant interested in providing meals, contact Matthew Jervis at mjervis@downtownberkeley.com
Volunteer and donation opportunities: donations accepted
Newman Hall – Holy Spirit Parish
What’s offered: take-away vegetarian meals for those in need
Cost: free
Takeout and/or delivery: takeout boxed and bagged meals to be eaten off-premise
Location: Newman Hall, Holy Spirit Parish, 2700 Dwight Way (enter at Etna Door)
Hours: 2-4:30 p.m., first Saturday of each month (note that these meals were formerly offered from 4 p.m.-7 p.m., but hours and service has been changed)
Dietary preference accommodation: veggie burgers are the only option available
ID or documentation required: no
Contact information: 510-848-7812, www.calnewman.org/loaves-and-fishes
Volunteer and donation opportunities: donations accepted
The East Oakland Collective
What’s offered: food distribution to people in East Oakland who are unhoused, needy families, people at high risk for COVID who can’t leave their homes, people with disabilities, elderly
Cost: free
Takeout and/or delivery: pickup and delivery to encampments and homes
Location and hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 11:00am-3:00pm and by appointment
ID or documentation required: no
Contact information: (510) 990-0775, www.eastoaklandcollective.com
Volunteer and donation opportunities: volunteers and donations accepted
Healthcare workers and first responders
East Bay Feed ER
What’s offered: East Bay Feed ER purchases meals at full price from local restaurants and delivers them to staff at five East Bay Hospitals
Cost: free to hospital workers
Takeout and/or delivery: delivery
Dietary preference accommodation: yes
ID or documentation required: hospitals and health centers handle distribution to staff
Contact information: www.eastbayfeeder.org, ebfeederofficial@gmail.com
Volunteer and donation opportunities: volunteers and donations accepted
Off Their Plate
What’s offered: free meals to healthcare workers and support to. local restaurants and their employees
Cost: free to healthcare workers
Takeout and/or delivery: delivery
Dietary preferences accommodation: yes
ID or documentation required: hospitals and health centers handle distribution to staff
Contact information: offtheirplate.org, fill out online form
Volunteer and donation opportunities: donations accepted
Mellana Café
What’s offered: juice or coffee to healthcare workers
Cost: free
Takeout and/or delivery: takeout
Location: 4539 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Oakland;
Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., daily
ID or documentation required: yes, hospital or other healthcare ID
Contact information: 510-250-9488, www.mellanacafe.com
Bobby G’s Pizzeria
What’s offered: pizza, salad and bread served to East Bay hospitals and fire stations; donations support both the pizzeria and first-line responders
Cost: free to hospital workers and first responders
Takeout and/or delivery: deliveries are typically made around 8 and 10:30 p.m.
Dietary preference accommodation: yes; salads are vegan and gluten-free; pizzas can be made so by request
ID or documentation required: hospital and other staff to handle distribution
Contact information: bobbygspizzeria.com, frontline responders and hospital units interested in receiving donations can email Randeep Rekhi, randeep@bobbygspizzeria.com
Volunteer and donation opportunities: donations accepted
Poke Parlor
What’s offered: poke bowls and platters donated to East Bay health care workers and first responders
Cost: free to healthcare workers and first responders
Takeout and/or delivery: delivery
Dietary preference accommodation: yes
ID or documentation required: healthcare staff and others to handle distribution
Contact information: 510-256-9685, www.pokeparlor.com
Volunteer and donation opportunities: donations accepted
Arthur Mac’s Tap and Snack
What’s offered: pizza served to East Bay hospitals; donations support both the pizzeria and hospital workers
Cost: free to recipients
Takeout and/or delivery: delivery
Dietary preference accommodation: yes
ID or documentation required: hospital staff handles distribution
Contact information: www.arthurmacs.com
Volunteer and donation opportunities: donations accepted
Easy Creole
What’s offered: frontline workers are eligible to get $10 plates instead of the usual $13/14. Anything on the menu, including half and half orders, brown rice, anything
Cost: $10
Takeout and/or delivery: takeout; meals ordered using a delivery service are not eligible for this offer
Location: 1761 Alcatraz, Berkeley
Hours: 5-9 p.m., Monday; 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday; 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday; noon-8:30 p.m., Sunday
Dietary preference accommodation: yes, please add dietary restrictions to comment section on all orders
ID or documentation required: work ID badge or some similar, but mostly an honor system
Contact information: 510-858-5063, easycreole.com, first responder online order form
Essential food workers
alaMar Kitchen and Bar
What’s offered: Partnering with the Lee Initiative, alaMar Kitchen provides to-go meals and household supplies to restaurant workers who have suffered layoffs or significant income reductions in connection with the COVID crisis.
Cost: free
Takeout and/or delivery: takeout; no disposable cutlery provided
Location and hours: alaMar Kitchen, 100 Grand Ave., Oakland
Hours: 4-6 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday
Dietary preference accommodation: yes
ID or documentation required: identifying paperwork to show recent restaurant employment; a paystub will suffice in most cases
Contact information: 510-907-7555; www.alamaroakland.com, alamaroak@gmail.com
Volunteer and donation opportunities: seeking donations for produce, meat, to-go containers/bags, gloves, household items like toilet paper, diapers, toiletries, etc.
Off the Grid
What’s offered: 2-5 meals purchased at full price from affiliated Off the Grid food providers for each grocery store employee at a select location, depending upon the number of employees and funds available
Cost: free
Takeout and/or delivery: delivery
Dietary preference accommodation: yes, vegetarian and meat options
ID or documentation required: stores handle distribution to employees
Contact information: offthegrid.com, stores may apply online to be considered for food delivery or contact Lex Scala, lex.scala@offthegridsf.com
Volunteer and donation opportunities: donations accepted