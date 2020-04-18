Building on fire near San Pablo Avenue, Allston Way in West Berkeley

Authorities have asked everyone to avoid the 2200 block of Byron Street, near Allston Way, in West Berkeley due to a building on fire.

Police sent a Nixle alert about the fire just before 3:40 p.m.

They provided no additional details.

Just before 3:30 p.m., a reader alerted Berkeleyside to the incident, writing on Twitter about a “Big fire in Berkeley with lots of smoke and tons of sirens.”

Emilie Raguso is senior reporter at Berkeleyside.