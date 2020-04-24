The Sit List: Five things to do while in quarantine

ONLINE ART SHOW Pacing an immaculate gallery floor, carefully viewing brushstrokes on a canvas and reading the small placards next to a work are the small joys of looking at art. Shoh Gallery has brought this experience online in a beautifully displayed digital art show titled “How to Breathe.” The online exhibition has diverse styles, mediums and color palettes. The uniting theme is breathing and that reflects in the dynamism of each of the works. Kanna Aoki’s painting of a rider and horse silhouetted by glimmering atmospheric lights, for example, bears a resemblance to some of the effects in Gustav Klimt’s work. All in all, the show features reasonably priced, thought-provoking and captivating works by local Bay Area artists with 10% of each sale donated to BayAreaFeedER. Good art for a good cause. Details.

Check out many more ideas of how to occupy and entertain yourself while on lockdown.

POETRY PODCAST Now is the ideal time to slow down and learn more about the creative process. Berkeley resident Shannon Smuts has created a podcast titled Living Artists that chronicles the work of artists from all genres from painters and poets to photographers and installation artists. Each episode dives deep into the artist’s mind so we can learn more about their backgrounds, inspirations, and creative processes. Past guests on the show include Bay Area poet Susan Browne, painter Nancy Hilliard Joyce, and photographer, installation artist, and activist Lonnie Graham. The podcast is available on the Apple podcast store, and you can find more information about the artists on the podcast’s website and Instagram.

DIGITAL WINE & CHEESE After a month and change into quarantine, many of us are really craving some normalcy. Donkey & Goat Winery and Tasting Room has come up with the fun concept of a virtual wine and cheese tasting. Simply order wine and cheese from their online store, pick it up or have it delivered, then sign on to your video chat on Saturday to drink and munch with a group of new friends. On the menu for the upcoming tasting is Isabel’s Cuvée Grenache Rose paired with a Laura Chenel Marinated Goat Cheese and a Twinkle Mourvèdre paired with a Valley Forge Estero Gold. Those sound like mouthwatering combinations. (Donkey & Goat is also hosting free Instagram Live wine tastings every weekend.) Virtual wine and cheese tasting, Saturday, April 25, 2 p.m.

VIRTUAL REALITY Sometimes it feels like we’re living in a virtual reality in the age of coronavirus with the proliferation of digital interfaces. But that doesn’t mean that all virtual reality is tedious. Tale of the Tibetan Nomad is a VR film by Carol Liu produced in collaboration with Stan Lai and UC Berkeley that was selected for the Cinema 360 program at the Tribeca Film Festival. The story centers on the disappearance of a newlywed wife and the husband’s journey to find her again. The film is available online for free until April 25; VR equipment is required to watch the movie. Details.

PARTY AT HOME Missing your club days when you’d dance the night away in the city? Don’t fret, DJ Derrick “D-Nice” Jones has you covered. D-Nice, a celebrity DJ based in Los Angeles, has been entertaining all the restless people through his sets on Instagram Live known as #ClubQuarantine. This Saturday, he is teaming up with Club MTV for a special at-home party titled #DanceTogether with D-Nice, where he’ll spin classics and new hits in a digitally interactive party streamed on MTV, VH1, and PlutoTV. Viewers can make donations during the show that will go towards helping students most impacted by coronavirus have access to remote music education. Close your eyes, move your body, and feel the positivity. Saturday, April 25, 10 p.m.