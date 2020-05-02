Cyclist and pedestrian seriously injured in Northside Berkeley crash

A cyclist and pedestrian sustained serious injuries after the cyclist struck the pedestrian in Northside Berkeley on Saturday evening, authorities report.

Video: Aviva Kirsten

Both parties were taken to Highland Hospital, the regional trauma center, for treatment, said Lt. Spencer Fomby, Berkeley Police Department watch commander.

The crash took place just before 5 p.m. at Euclid and Hearst avenues, Fomby said. The cyclist was heading down the steep hill on Euclid, onto the UC Berkeley campus, and struck a pedestrian on the sidewalk.

One eyewitness to the crash — whose description was shared with Berkeleyside — said the cyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, “zoomed past me and my husband on our bikes going way too fast and raising his hands with exhilaration.”

The man ran the red light at Euclid and Hearst, the witness said, and hit a middle-aged woman waiting at the light: “Both were knocked out terribly with blood everywhere. Police/fire came quickly. Lots of witnesses stayed despite the horrific scene.”

According to police radio traffic reviewed by Berkeleyside, one of the individuals who was injured had obvious major trauma and was unconscious when the Berkeley Fire Department arrived.

Fomby said the department’s Fatal Accident Investigation Team — which handles serious crashes as well as fatal ones — was dispatched to the scene.

Fomby said an officer would also be going to Highland to check on the conditions of both patients.

Berkeleyside will update this story when more information is available.

Update, 7 p.m. Police have asked people to avoid the area of the crash due to the ongoing investigation.

Emilie Raguso is senior reporter at Berkeleyside.