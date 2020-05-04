13 delicious Mother’s Day gift ideas

While you might not be able to give her a big hug and spend time with her in person this year, there’s still a way to celebrate the mom in your life. And, if she’s a food lover, Mother’s Day is a perfect opportunity to treat her with something delicious while also supporting local restaurants and food businesses. Check out our list of edible (and drinkable) gift ideas to make Mother’s Day extra special for the woman who does it all.

Cheers to Mom

From Bay Area-made ciders to flower wine, it’s time to kick back and raise a glass to Mom with something wonderfully unexpected to drink this Mother’s Day.

Redfield Cider Bar & Bottle Shop Though the shop is not currently operating under its normal hours, Redfield Cider Bar & Bottleshop is selling its inventory to-go with touchless in-store pickup or, for a $5 fee, delivery to residents in Berkeley, Emeryville and Oakland. Select a perfectly curated cider box — like the Bay Area Box ($119.50), which features 12 locally made ciders — to order online or shoot the bottle shop an email to create a cider tasting Mom will love. Redfield Cider Bar & Bottle Shop, 5815 College Ave. (at Oak Grove Avenue), Oakland

Free Range Flower Winery Going beyond your normal glass of vino, Free Range Flower Winery puts a unique twist on its libations by using organically grown flowers instead of grapes to make wine. With wines such as RoseHybiscus, Marigold and “L” Lavender ($30 a bottle), the award-winning, Oakland-based urban winery offers local delivery to Alameda, Berkeley, Emeryville, Oakland and San Leandro with a purchase of two bottles, and to the Lamorinda region with a purchase of four bottles. Visit the winery’s website to place your order.

Ordinaire Known for selling natural wines produced from organic grapes with minimal chemical intervention, Grand Lake District’s Ordinaire is providing local delivery to Berkeley, Emeryville and Oakland for $15 or curbside pickup from its impressive collection of vino. Treat Mommy Dearest to a few bottles by purchasing a wine club membership or choose a vintage she’ll love (with an optional side of artisan cheese) through the online order form. Ordinaire, 3354 Grand Ave. (near Mandana Boulevard) Oakland

Celebratory bakes

Sometimes the best moments in life are shared over really great baked goods. Get Mom her favorite sweet or savory treat with delicious offerings from these purveyors.

PieTisserie While it just closed its brick-and-mortar Oakland shop, PieTisserie is set up for online orders of its sweet and savory pies, delivered across the Bay Area. From mushroom quiche to key lime and raspberry in chocolate, PieTisserie offers fillings for all tastes in some seriously good crust ($24-$36, depending on the pie). Place an order online to ensure your pie delivery makes it in time for Mother’s Day.

Arizmendi Bakery Exciting news: Arizmendi Bakery on Lakeshore Avenue is reopening for takeout Tuesday, just in time for Mother’s Day. Through special online preorders and “at the door” shopping, you can get Mom a variety of Arizmendi’s freshly baked goods, such as pizza, sourdough bread or pastries. The bakery is also offering special sweet and savory boxes with a variety of goodies inside. Arizmendi Bakery, 3265 Lakeshore Ave. (between Lake Park Avenue and Trestle Glen Road) Oakland

La Farine More good news! Classic bakery favorite La Farine just reopened today, with its regular business hours at all Oakland locations. Snag its legendary morning bun, flakey croissants and other baked patisserie delights for a leisurely brunch — or maybe a decadent breakfast in bed for mom. La Farine, 6323 College Ave.; 4094 Piedmont Ave.; 3411 Fruitvale Ave., Oakland

Sweet Adeline And one more sweet reopening! Berkeley bakery Sweet Adeline is back in business, starting Sunday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Load up on cinnamon buns, scones, muffins and other delights to spoil your mom. Sweet Adeline, 3350 Adeline St. (at 63rd Street), Berkeley

Two Chicks in the Mix This Mother’s Day, the uber-talented ladies of Two Chicks in the Mix have partnered with Oakland’s Esscents of Flowers floral shop to offer a cake and flower gift combo ($40). Choose from three flavors of petite cakes (Lemon Olive Oil, Lavender Earl Grey and Honey, and Red Velvet); your order will include a one-of-a-kind bouquet as an added sweet treat for Mama. Deliveries within five miles of, and within, Oakland are free, but place your order by Wednesday to ensure your cake and bouquet arrive on time.

Third Culture Bakery Pamper Mom by splurging on a dozen of Third Culture Bakery’s delightfully chewy mochi muffins or butter mochi donuts ($18-$24 per dozen). Heck, throw an iced matcha latte in there while you’re at it. The West Berkeley shop is offering curbside pickup or Uber Eats delivery options. Third Culture Bakery, 2701 Eighth St. (at Carleton Street), Berkeley

A mother of a meal

If you’re looking to really celebrate Mom, consider going all out with a fully prepared brunch, lunch or dinner menu from some local favorites.

ACT Catering Offering free delivery within a 20-mile radius of its Berkeley-based kitchen, ACT Catering (operated by the people behind Jazzcaffè) is pulling out all the stops. The multi-course menu ($45 per person, but requires a minimum of 2 orders) features baked goods from Batch Pastries in Montclair, grilled California Delta asparagus; spring greens salad with watermelon and garden radishes and English peas; mushroom herb frittata with goat cheese; and a pepper-crusted, rosemary-infused sous vide sirloin tip (the vegan entree option is a green garlic and white truffle risotto). Dessert is simple and seasonal: freshly picked Suisan Valley strawberries. Add-ons include a bottle of Roederer Estate brut and a floral bouquet. Orders must be received by 3 p.m., Thursday for Saturday or Sunday delivery.

Revival Bar + Kitchen Berkeley’s Revival will offer special Mother’s Day brunch and dinner menus, which chef-owner Amy Murray explains are “inspired by my trips to the farmers market, utilizing the best local, organic produce in creative ways.” “Brunch on Your Patio” ($27 a person, or $95 for four people) includes Swanton Farm strawberry and rhubarb with labneh, honey and mint; homemade buttermilk biscuits with whipped orange poppy seed butter and house jam; asparagus, spring onion and pea torta and homefries with creme fraiche and herbs, with add-ons, like coffee beans or a mimosa kit. For dinner, Revival offers a four-course meal ($48 a person, $180 for four people) that features a spring vegetable mezze, asparagus in parchment and roasted potatoes, choice of entree (herby roast chicken or spring vegan paella) and choice of dessert. Add-ons, including wine, beer and bellinis, are also available for the evening meal. Meals can be ordered (starting tonight) for curbside pickup or delivery. Revival Bar + Kitchen, 2102 Shattuck Ave. (at Addison Street), Berkeley

Finn & Stella, Donkey & Goat When the folks at Donkey & Goat had to cancel their summer release party due to COVID-19, they quickly pivoted to transform the event into a drive-thru pop-up timed perfectly for Mother’s Day. Order some natural vino from Donkey & Goat, a killer meal of flatbread sandwiches and sides from Finn & Stella catering, or both — because, honestly, who doesn’t like a bit of bubbly with lunch? Place online orders by midnight, Tuesday, to ensure you receive a meal and wine on Saturday or Sunday. Food and wine (prices vary) will be delivered to your car in Donkey & Goat’s parking lot. Donkey & Goat, 1340 Fifth St. (between Camelia and Gilman streets), Berkeley

Lake Chalet Seafood Bar & Grill, Honor Kitchen & Bar Lake Chalet Seafood Bar & Grill and Honor Kitchen & Cocktails — which are both owned by husband-and-wife team, Gar and Lara Truppelli — will be offering the same tempting three-course menu at both restaurants on Mother’s Day. With a choice of four different entrees (such as a caramelized leek, brie and ham quiche; lemon herb-roasted leg of lamb; crab-stuffed Petrale sole with lobster sauce; and spinach and onion quiche), dinner also includes a roasted beet salad starter and white chocolate cheesecake dessert. Dinners are $26-$34, depending on entree. Preorders recommended by phone with Lake Chalet (510-208-5253) and Honor Kitchen (510-653-8667) for curbside pickup; delivery is also available, but not by preorder. Honor Kitchen & Cocktails, 1411 Powell St. (at Peladeau Street), Emeryville; Lake Chalet Seafood Bar & Grill, 1520 Lakeside Dr. (between 14th and 17th streets), Oakland

If all else fails…

These aren’t edible, but you can’t go wrong with pretty flowers. A couple of food businesses are offering bouquets just for moms.

Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya Gift your dear mama a lovely seasonal bouquet (or a few) from Sunrise Nursery in Watsonville, offered for curbside pickup this Saturday at Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya, which will also offer some ready-made food and grocery supplies, including produce from Hikari Farms. Order in advance online (the menu will be updated tonight with this week’s offerings) for pick up between 2-4 p.m., Saturday. Prices were still TBD at time of publication, but co-owner Yoshika Hedberg said prices will likely be $6 for one bunch, $10 for two. Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya, 2451 Shattuck Ave. (at Haste Street), Berkeley

Bartavelle Annex Pre-order a delightful mini bouquet ($20) from Flower and Forage to pick up at Bartavelle Annex between noon and 1 p.m., Sunday. Bartavelle Annex, 1603 San Pablo Ave. (at Cedar Street), Berkeley