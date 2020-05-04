Film documents ‘another day in Berkeley’ while city shelters in place

Another day in Berkeley documents life in Berkeley while its inhabitants shelter in place for a second month during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film, which takes in shuttered businesses, masked shoppers in line to get food, an astonishing artwork depicting a pair of basketball players, neighbors singing to lift spirits, even a wild turkey observing the city from high up in the hills, was created by Berkeley-based, independent production company Pedal Born Pictures for Berkeleyside in the last week of April.

“Even with all the tough unseen things happening right now, it’s amazing how beautiful Berkeley is,” said Isaac Seigel-Boettner, who, with his brother Jacob, runs Pedal Born Pictures and who, as the name of the company suggests, uses his bike while on the job. “It was really interesting to see the details of how Berkeley expressed itself during COVID. Riding around town was an emotional rollercoaster, from sadness and somberness to joy and appreciation. I’m hoping all our favorite businesses come back and all the neighborhoods continue being so expressive.”

This is the second film Pedal Born Pictures has made for Berkeleyside, providing a realtime perspective of the extraordinary times we’re living in, and helping to build a record for posterity of how Berkeley coped during the public health crisis.

The first film was Berkeley in Place, which we published in early April, is a poignant portrait of the city from on high, shot using a camera installed on a drone.

Tracey Taylor is co-founder and editorial director at Berkeleyside.