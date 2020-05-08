Where to buy cloth masks and face coverings in Berkeley

We’ve gathered together a selection of Berkeley-based businesses selling masks and other face coverings for pickup or delivery.

In early April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Americans wear face coverings to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. Because N95 respirators and surgical masks are in short supply and best reserved for healthcare workers in close contact with the virus, we are being urged to use cloth face masks or other improvised face-coverings instead. In Berkeley and the rest of the Bay Area, face masks are required whenever you’re in public, with few exceptions.

Looking to pick up a mask while supporting local businesses? Below, we’ve gathered a selection of Berkeley-based businesses selling masks and other face coverings for pickup or delivery. Berkeleyside can’t vouch for the quality or effectiveness of particular masks or materials, but according to the city’s public health officer, they should be made of cloth, fabric or other soft materials, cover your nose and mouth, and allow you to breathe normally.

Know of other Berkeley businesses offering masks? Let the community know in the Comments.

Where to get masks in Berkeley

HELLO STITCH Berkeley textile studio Hello Stitch is selling reversible cloth masks online for $12 apiece, or a set of 5 for $50. For those interested in sewing their own or making masks for healthcare workers, they also sell pre-cut face mask kits for $30. Orders are shipped by USPS within 3-5 days.

ALLIANCE GRAPHICS Berkeley-based Alliance Graphics is selling simple, affordable packs of masks on their website. You can buy five cotton masks for $35; they’re also available in packs of 25. Blank masks ship within two working days of an order, and printed masks within 1-2 weeks.

PLAYFUL PRESENTS Advanced European Tailoring on Adeline is temporarily closed due to the shelter-in-place order, but owners Zoltan and Puje have shifted to selling masks for delivery at Playful Presents. Masks range from $15-$25 depending on fabric and color, and come with built-in pockets for filters. They’re available in three sizes.

MAILBOXES & MORE Mailboxes & More owner Preet Walia is selling face coverings at her University Avenue shop, which she has owned for 18 years. The masks, which she herself made, cost $10. Walia will donate $2 from the sale of each one to the food bank, she told Berkeleyside on Friday. Mailboxes & More is located at 1474 University Ave. just west of Sacramento Street. It’s currently open weekdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Those with questions can call Walia at 510-843-7770 or email her.

ZOE BLUE North Berkeley artist Zoe Blue, who is known for making custom costumes for the Burning Man community, is selling handmade masks on her website for $12 apiece. They’re available in a variety of fabrics, and for every mask purchased, one is donated.

Subscribe to the Daily Briefing Don't miss a story. Get Berkeleyside headlines delivered to your inbox. Don't miss a story. Get Berkeleyside headlines delivered to your inbox.

LAVA 9 Also in North Berkeley, Lava 9 on Solano Avenue sells handmade cotton masks from a local artist. Curbside pickup is available at 1797 Solano (at Colusa Avenue). Masks go for $19.

TRES CHIC Berkeley boutique Tres Chic sells a variety of fabric masks and other face coverings in its online store. They range from about $12-$20, and child-sized masks are available, too. They’re available for shipping or local drop-off.

KORAA College Avenue gift shop Koraa demonstrates on its website how to make a DIY face mask using a bandana or similar fabric. Koraa is selling a variety of colorful bandanas, with options for shipping or curbside pickup. They go for $22 apiece.

ON ETSY A number of Berkeley-based Etsy shops are selling cloth masks and other face coverings on the site. These masks are available in a variety of fabrics, and tend to retail between $10 and $20 per mask. Sabine Herrmann’s home decor business Plantillo is one option, offering masks between $19 and $24. Customers can choose whether they’d like elastic around their ears or their head; one option allows a custom mix-and-match of up to four fabrics.

STONEMOUNTAIN & DAUGHTER Stonemountain & Daughter Fabrics is selling mask-making supplies — including fabrics, patterns and elastics — online. You can choose curbside pickup or delivery. They also provide mask-making tips and resources online.

GREAT AMERICAN DRY CLEANERS Great American Dry Cleaners & Alterations, which has locations across the Bay Area, is selling masks for $6 plus shipping online. Shoppers fill out this Google form for their purchases, and can also choose to donate additional masks to first responders. Masks can also be picked up at the company’s El Cerrito location.

Do you want to make masks yourself? Mayor Jesse Arreguín shared information this week about a group of volunteers in Berkeley who are sewing masks for health care workers: “In the weeks since they have started, hundreds of masks have been made and donated to Alta Bates, Highland, Kaiser, John Muir, and UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland, among others. However, more masks are needed, with more requests coming in,” he wrote in a recent email blast. The group is looking for help with the project. They ask anyone with basic sewing skills to email them. Read more about some of the local sewing efforts in previous Berkeleyside coverage.