Police: Cyclist who struck woman may not recover; woman is going home

The cyclist who struck a female pedestrian waiting at a Berkeley stoplight earlier this month, causing serious injuries to himself and the woman, may not ever recover from the crash, authorities said Tuesday.

The Berkeley Police Department has said the cyclist was “altered” at the time of the May 2 collision, but has provided no further details about his condition that day. Witnesses saw the man speeding down Euclid Avenue waving his hands in the air and shouting with exhilaration before he struck the woman, who was waiting at a red light to cross Hearst Avenue.

Berkeley Police spokesman Officer Byron White said the pedestrian, a 60-year-old woman from Berkeley, was expected to be released from the hospital Tuesday to continue her recovery at home. She sustained a head injury during the crash, he said.

The cyclist, a 55-year-old Berkeley man, has been unconscious since the collision. He “may never recover” from his comatose state, White said. Neither improvement nor a worsening of his condition is expected at this time.

The woman and the cyclist were taken to the ICU at Highland Hospital after the incident May 2.

White said he did not immediately know whether officers had drawn the cyclist’s blood to test it for intoxicants at the time of the crash.

As of Tuesday, he said he could share no further details due to the man’s condition at this time.

Berkeleyside will report any additional information if it becomes available.

Emilie Raguso is senior reporter at Berkeleyside.