Photos: Berkeley High class of 2020 grabs caps and gowns at celebratory drive-thru

There will be no customary sea of red and gold at the Haas Pavilion or Greek Theatre this June, but spirits were high Friday nevertheless as graduating seniors in the class of 2020 collected their caps and gowns outside Berkeley High.

The school asked students to be driven to the campus so they could grab those garments, as well as diploma holders and lawn signs, and have their photographs taken — all while staying safely in the passenger seat of the car. Volunteers did their best to give the occasion a celebratory feeling, putting up towers of balloons in school colors. Families marked the event by decorating their vehicles and honking air horns to congratulate their teenagers.

Students will wear their caps and gowns as they view a virtual graduation ceremony broadcast June 12.

“This is not the celebration we imagined for you,” wrote Berkeley High administrators in their announcement of the ceremony, “but it does present an opportunity for everyone near and far to gather safely in your honor.”