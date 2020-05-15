Schools

Photos: Berkeley High class of 2020 grabs caps and gowns at celebratory drive-thru

Spirits were high Friday at a drive-thru where seniors collected their graduation caps and gowns, and got photos taken.

By Berkeleyside staff
Both balloons and a large sign with messages of congratulations were set up for graduating seniors of the Berkeley High class of 2020. Photo: Pete Rosos

There will be no customary sea of red and gold at the Haas Pavilion or Greek Theatre this June, but spirits were high Friday nevertheless as graduating seniors in the class of 2020 collected their caps and gowns outside Berkeley High.

The school asked students to be driven to the campus so they could grab those garments, as well as diploma holders and lawn signs, and have their photographs taken — all while staying safely in the passenger seat of the car. Volunteers did their best to give the occasion a celebratory feeling, putting up towers of balloons in school colors. Families marked the event by decorating their vehicles and honking air horns to congratulate their teenagers.

Students will wear their caps and gowns as they view a virtual graduation ceremony broadcast June 12.

“This is not the celebration we imagined for you,” wrote Berkeley High administrators in their announcement of the ceremony, “but it does present an opportunity for everyone near and far to gather safely in your honor.”


A volunteer sorts through the different sized caps and gowns while another volunteer hands a set to a student in the passenger seat of their car. Photo: Pete Rosos
The parent of a graduating senior blows a celebratory air horn out of their car window. Photo: Pete Rosos
A volunteer waves over the next car for cap-and-gown pickup. Photo: Pete Rosos
Volunteer Carolyn stands next to a table stacked with diploma holders waiting to be passed out to students. Photo: Pete Rosos
Cars of graduating Berkeley High seniors line up on Milvia Street to pick up their graduation gear. Photo: Pete Rosos
After handing them their diploma holder, volunteer N. Friedman waves a congratulatory goodbye to a member of the graduating class of 2020. Photo: Pete Rosos
Volunteer N. Friedman dons personal protective equipment to distribute diploma holders. Photo: Pete Rosos

Mark Coplan snaps a graduation picture. Photo: Pete Rosos
School Registrar Barbara Mellion passes out diploma holders to the class of 2020. Photo: Pete Rosos
Lawn signs await collection. Photo: Pete Rosos
A volunteer hands a student a lawn sign celebrating the Berkeley High class of 2020 graduates. Photo: Pete Rosos